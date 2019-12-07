Holiday shopping for the style-conscious people on your list seems straightforward enough: clothes, shoes, accessories, and jewelry are all things they enjoy. In actuality, though, buying for someone who has impeccable taste takes work. If you need help figuring out where to start, cult-favorite brands like The Frankie Shop, GANNI, and STAUD are a safe bet. These contemporary labels are some of the best fashion brands for gifts that are elevated and special, but won't break the bank. Each has an offering of accessories and other trinkets that feel on-trend and special, but aren’t rigidly size-specific or an outrageous splurge.

After all, it’s not the extravagance of a present that really matters; a small package can make just as big an impression if you tailor it to the recipient’s personal style and preferences. Cool mid-level lines tend to stick to a defined aesthetic identity while offering a wide range in prices, making it easier to hone your search for any given person on your list. (Pro tip: Check out the brands the recipient is following on Instagram to get a better sense of what trends they’re currently into.) For the modern minimalist, sleek hoop earrings will elevate their everyday wardrobe, while vanguards and daring dressers are sure to appreciate a more distinctive statement accessory. Sparkly jewelry or a showy logo should appeal to those with a magpie eye and expensive designer taste — but don’t underestimate the simple joys of enhanced creature comforts, like elegant silk pajamas or a cashmere blanket scarf that makes lounging feel even more indulgent.

These 13 brands boast an abundance of affordable little luxuries and chic swag to satisfy even the most discriminating of your style-focused friends. Keep scrolling to kick your fashion-girl gift hunt into high gear and shop the standout picks ahead.

Stine Goya

If this is your first introduction to Scandi label Stine Goya then, wow, you’re in for a sartorial treat. Made for those who aren’t afraid to make a bold statement, the company is loved for its boisterous, look-at-me designs (see: its cult-favorite checkered sweater). It’s no wonder Stine Goya has amassed celebrity fans like Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, and Kendall Jenner. If you’re stumped on what to buy this holiday season, the label’s aforementioned printed knits or sparkly dresses are sure to please.

Loeffler Randall

Founded in 2005 (yes, almost 20 years ago!), Loeffler Randall has gained a reputation for its ladylike footwear and playful bags, which are sitting in the closets of accessory enthusiasts everywhere. And this season, there’s no shortage of sumptuous looks to gift, our favorites being its black floral-enlivened pumps and the vanilla-hued ruffled clutch.

Oma The Label

Gold hoops, tennis necklaces, silver rings — name an everyday jewelry piece, and Oma The Label is likely to have it in stock. Even better, most styles won’t cost you more than $150, so consider scooping up a few pieces for an upcoming gift exchange (who doesn’t love dainty baubles?) and yourself (because you deserve it).

Paloma Wool

Since Paloma Wool’s inception in 2014, the label has captured the hearts of fashion editors and celebrities (hello, Kaia Gerber and Dakota Johnson) alike. That’s because the Spanish brand champions cool girl-approved looks, such as its see-through tops and knee-high leather boots, that don’t take a toll on your wallet. That said, one of its luxe yet wallet-friendly pieces will make for the ultimate gift for the trendsetter on your list.

STAUD

STAUD is a one-stop-shop for all the cult-favorite items fashion girls are currently swooning over. While the New York-based label is arguably known for its Instagrammable handbags (you've certainly spotted its Moon bag at one point or another), it also serves up an assortment of chic ready-to-wear and sleek shoes. If you really want to win them over with your present, get a handbag with their pup painted on it.

Mejuri

It can be hard to find jewelry that's not overly expensive, but isn't cheap either. Well, that is until Mejuri emerged in 2016. The fine jewelry label is chock-full of luxe pieces perfect for all the minimalists in your life. If they love a good ear party, consider a sleek gold hoop. And if they layer on all their favorite necklaces before heading out the door, the brand has an impressive selection of dainty chains to gift.

BY FAR

You'd be hard-pressed to miss a By Far handbag or shoe spotted on starlets like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (to name just a few). Aside from the celeb set, fashion girls alike flock to the affordable label for all their ‘90s-inspired handbags and strappy heels. Whatever you give them from the cool girl brand, it'll become a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Sincerely, Tommy

If you're a New Yorker, chances are you've popped into Brooklyn-based concept store Sincerely, Tommy. But even if you don't reside in the city, you've likely seen a piece or two on social media. In its small assortment of products you'll find chic pieces like fuzzy sweaters and chunky loafers. On top of that, the store carries funky home decor, including visually pleasing candle holders.

GANNI

The Danish label has invaded the U.S. style scene in recent years, making “GANNI girls” out of virtually every influencer, editor, and It girl. Unlike much of today’s restrained, monastic fashion, GANNI balances traditional Scandi minimalism with a splash of fun-loving charm and personality that embraces the occasional bright color or print. It’s a true fashion girl’s fashion brand — and you’re sure to check more than a few names off your list when you start your holiday shopping here.

Nanushka

Though London College of Fashion grad Sandra Sandor launched Nanushka in 2006, the social media-famous label really took off after making its NYFW debut in February 2018. Since then, the Budapest-based brand has been one to watch, thanks to its modern, feminine silhouettes. For the person on your list who resides somewhere cold, surprise them with Nanushka’s cult-favorite faux leather puffer coat — it won’t disappoint.

The Frankie Shop

Ask any minimalist where they go for boxy blazers, luxe outerwear and knits, relaxed trousers, and classic shirting, The Frankie Shop is undoubtedly at the top of their list. The store's selection is tailored to the unfussy, androgynous, neutrals-driven dresser, aka the #OldCéline crowd. This mood also extends to its impressive array of accessories and lifestyle goods — handbags and cold-weather accents are a few highlights from the online selection, but you'll find even more (homewares in particular) if you shop at one of the brick-and-mortar locations in NYC or Paris. Note: If you’re determined to gift a garment, a coat is a pretty safe bet even if you’re guessing the size — and the selection here is so good.

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia first launched to fame with its now-iconic architectural bamboo bags, and has since expanded the scope of its objet d’art design ethos to a full range of ready-to-wear, shoes, jewelry, and other wardrobe extras. Those who appreciate creativity, artistry, and attention to detail in the things they wear will love the unique, standout pieces Cult Gaia supplies.

Lisa Says Gah

The sentiment is right there in the name: things that are so good they make you go “gah!” Lisa Says Gah is both a label and e-shop that aims to elicit such squeals of delight with its thoughtful curation of uncommon pieces, special indie-label finds, and quirky house collection. The aesthetic feels colorful and eclectic, from the bright chunky cardigans, to the bow-heavy heels, and cheeky food-shaped jewelry.