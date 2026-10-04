Taylor Swift has always loved a good surprise. That’s why, when she made an unexpected cameo to support her friend Mariska Hargitay at the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, she hinted at several other potential happenings to come over the next few weeks — one of which was an appearance on Saturday Night Live, which came to fruition this weekend when she appeared alongside the show’s host (and birthday girl), Dakota Johnson, in a perfectly autumnal outfit in line with the season’s top trending prints.

As Johnson delivered her opening monologue for the late-night show, she touched on her dating life, even poking fun at her previous relationships with musicians Chris Martin and Role Model, before sharing how supportive her closest friends are when she needs an in-depth debrief about it all. That, of course, was Swift’s cue to join her onstage. The Showgirl singer-songwriter fully leaned into fall vibes, selecting a plaid, off-the-shoulder mini dress by Simkhai, and pairing the contemporary piece with a Saint Laurent gold chain belt to zhuzh things up a bit.

The classic checked pattern is a consistent staple every time the air gets a little crisper and the leaves start turning various shades of brown. But what makes Swift’s look more unique than the average plaid is its cinched silhouette by way of a semi-ruched design, warping the print into a mismatched version of itself and creating a flattering hourglass shape at the waist.

Knee-high chocolate leather boots with gold hardware, a belt detail, and 100MM heels by Burberry complemented her outfit and made her present even more statuesque than her usual 5’10” height.

In the comedic bit, Swift clarifies that she is not, in fact, Johnson’s official therapist, although she’ll happily welcome her friend and “Patient Zero” music video co-star over for a bottle of wine to overshare whenever. Despite taking a very different approach to fall dressing, Johnson looked equally stylish in an archival 2013 Versace bright-red latex midi dress. “I’m doing what I always do on my birthday, which is stand in midtown in a tight-ass latex dress looking for attention,” the actor joked to the audience.

Styled by Kate Young, Johnson had a very sparkly (and expensive) suite of accessories, including Roberto Coin’s $124,000 Wide Cobra diamond collar and Centro Circle of Life diamond-and-ruby ring. Giuseppe Zanotti mules with a peep toe brought the whole monochromatic ensemble together.

Swift met Johnson’s twinkling accoutrements with some bling of her own: her custom Kindred Lubeck engagement ring from husband Travis Kelce, and a Cartier 18-karat gold Love Unlimited bracelet to match.