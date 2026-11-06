When Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Manon Bannerman signed up to compete for a spot in K-Pop superstar machine HYBE’s newest girl group, Katseye, the young performers certainly knew massive success and a life in the spotlight were possible. But the rapidness with which their stars rose (and are continuing to) is a speed nobody could have expected. Since the band formed on Netflix’s docuseries Dream Academy in late 2023, the 18- to 24-year-olds have conquered music’s biggest stages — from Coachella and the MTV Video Music Awards to the Grammys — with hits like “Gnarly,” “Touch,” and “Pinky Up,” solidifying them as a pop act to be reckoned with. Beyond their critical acclaim, they’ve also each become major celebrities in their own right.

In the summer of 2025 alone, the group collaborated with Pandora on a jewelry collection, went viral for their Better In Denim global campaign with Gap, released a limited edition collection of Monster High dolls inspired by their individual looks, and much more, skyrocketing their stardom and significantly expanding their fanbase on an international level. That exposure has led them to their latest venture — a world tour spanning North America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

On the Wildworld Tour, the singers have been seizing the opportunity to deepen their relationships in the fashion industry, donning custom head-to-toe looks by IYKYK designers like Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and even carving out time to attend the Paris Fashion Week shows of Loewe and Louis Vuitton. But just because they sport flashy micro ensembles on stage doesn’t mean that’s necessarily their everyday preference.

“Our onstage style is way more exaggerated and very, like, shiny and just maximalist,” Avanzini tells TZR. “We love to wear heels on stage — like mini skirts, shorts, cute little blinged-out bras. Versus our day-to-day, which is obviously much more comfortable...we’ll wear baggy shorts, sweatshirts, long-sleeve shirts. But sometimes, at least for me, I’ll still wear my heels every now and then.”

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Unlike her bandmate, Jeung — the youngest of the group — who looks forward to taking her dancing shoes off immediately following a show. “I always change to much more comfortable shoes, like slippers, slides,” she says. “I [also] wear robes so I can be more free.”

Jeung’s robe of choice came from another exciting milestone for the group — their October 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway performance, where they were gifted personalized styles from the brand’s loungewear line. “They gave us like five robes each, and we thought it was really cute,” Avanzini says.

And even though they each have their own preferences and styles, they’ve naturally developed a throughline in their wardrobes, making it easier for them to share clothes on the road. “We all lean more towards edgy style, I’d say a bit more darker colors,” explains Raj. “We share clothes all the time.”

Although that common thread exists amongst all the girls, Avanzini and Raj have a particularly similar sense of style. “Me and Lara, we’re very maximalist girls. Like, we love to sometimes match. Right now we’re matching shorts without even planning it,” says Avanzini. Jeung, on the other hand, likes to keep things a little more simple and minimalist, with her current go-to wardrobe essential being her Aritzia trench coat (a brand she also recently starred in a campaign for).

“You don’t really have to worry about the outfit inside,” Jeung says. “It’s very comfortable, and it’s just very chic. It doesn’t matter what you wear — if you have a trench coat on, you look good.”

The others agree, noting that they found their own favorite outerwear while on tour in Amsterdam. “I bought this runway 2003 Versace trench coat while we were on tour in Europe and it’s like my favorite thing I’ve ever bought in my entire life,” says Raj. “It has so many cool details, and it’s lace. We bought it [in Amsterdam]. They have really good stuff there.”

Avanzini has a common affection for Amsterdam: “It has such good thrifting and designer stuff. Amsterdam tops everything. I went shopping in New York, and I still prefer Amsterdam. It just has everything.”

After the group wrapped up their European leg, though, they returned to North America, performing across cities like Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Montreal. In fact, they made it back just in time to participate in Halloween festivities with their fans, handing out Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bars to the audience during their soundcheck, as part of their partnership with the candy brand. “There’s a lot of little kids at our shows, so it’s a fun way to celebrate Halloween. It’s really fun that they’re choosing to spend that with us,” says Raj. “It’s like trick-or-treating on stage.”

The night was also a full-circle moment for Jeung, who, as part of their group's DC Comics-inspired costumes, dressed as Harley Quinn for the second time in her life. “I wanted to do Harley because, when I was in elementary school during Halloween, I remember I dressed up as [her]. And I thought it would be fun with my actual blonde [hair] now to do Harley.”

Rounding out the rest of the costumes were Avanzini as Wonder Woman, Raj as Catwoman, and Skiendiel as Poison Ivy — a departure from their usual onstage attire, which typically requires a lot more logistical attention and preparation in advance.

For Skiendiel, that’s been especially important on this tour, as she has one of the more intense dance breaks in the production. “We always make sure we have a dress rehearsal and that everything fits and nothing falls off,” says Skiendiel. “We make sure everything is intact. We tape everything down because sometimes a lot of rhinestones will fall off or little chains...I was wearing a bikini basically to perform, and I was like, ‘This is not going to stay,’ but then I tried Super Stick tape, and it ended up working. I was kind of blown away.”

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Avanzini, who grew up competitively dancing and is ultra-familiar with the needs of performancewear, also notes how crucial it is for their clothes to strike the balance between fashionable and functional. “The shoes are the most important. We recently changed to our heels — we used to wear flats, but we thought, you know, we’re getting older and we want to serve more,” she says. “Dance heels are very important, and the shoelaces, making sure they’re shorter and you don’t trip...and grips are so important. We will slip sometimes — it happens!”

While Katseye has seemingly nailed down their signature look — grips, fasteners, fashion tape, and all — they admit there’s still one bucket-list brand they’d like to embrace before their tour concludes. “I would say Gucci,” Raj smiles. “Yeah, I would say Gucci,” Avanzini and Skiendiel concur. “Gucci is always amazing, but especially recently with Demna as its creative director, I feel like he’s someone we all really admire,” Raj continues. “His designs really align with us very well, so I would love for us to have a Gucci moment.”