Just when you thought the red carpet circuit had slowed down, the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived. The Sept. 14th ceremony honors the year’s television’s top performances and productions that kept us tuning in and broke new ground. The nominees and winners also set the scene for the upcoming Golden Globes and Actor Awards (which nominate many of the same projects). As the first award show of the season, the 2026 Emmy Awards red carpet fashion included fresh-off-the-runway gowns, custom couture, and a ton of dazzling jewelry.

Celebrities arrived ready to make the night’s “best dressed” lists as soon as the step-and-repeat opened at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Case in point: Selena Gomez shone in a gold mirrored gown and flowing curls. In a vibrant moment, Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a bright pink gown with glitzy diamonds. For a more daring sartorial moment, Keltie Knight gave a classic white T-shirt the red carpet treatment by pairing a cropped one with a baby pink ball skirt.

Below, see all of the celebrity fashion moments from the 2026 Emmys red carpet. If these looks are any indication, it’s about to be a very exciting red carpet season.

Zendaya

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Zendaya’s crystal-covered gown glittered on the Emmy Awards carpet. The look featured a mesh lining, making for a naked-dress illusion.

Selena Gomez

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Selena Gomez wore a metallic gold gown with a flared hem. The shimmering piece was covered in rows of mirrored sequins, creating a disco-worthy feel paired with her flowing curls and diamonds.

Kristen Bell

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Kristin Bell looked to Alberta Ferretti for the Emmys, stepping out in a silk dress from the brand with a ruffled collar. A matching cape and sheer pink accents gave the piece a romantic touch.

Elle Fanning

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A pale green gown was Elle Fanning’s look of choice for the Emmys. The star, whose show Margot’s Got Money Troubles is nominated for three awards, wore a sleeveless gown with a silk fringed cape and sheer bodice, all elevated with matching platforms.

Quinta Brunson

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Quinta Brunson, who’s nominated for Abbott Elementary, stepped out in a Christian Cowan dress that was fresh off the designer’s Spring 2027 runway at New York Fashion Week. Her sleeveless style featured a silk texture with frayed details and a trompe-l’oeil fallen strap for a playful look.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

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Sarah Michelle Gellar popped on the Emmys carpet in a bright pink dress. Her silky style included an elegant draped neckline and floor-length hem, which framed sparkling diamond and white gold jewelry by Gabriel & Co.

Supriya Ganesh

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The Pitt star stunned in an ice blue gown with ruffle accents.

Keltie Knight

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Emmy Award-winning E! News co-host Knight arrived on the carpet wearing a cropped white T-shirt and bubblegum pink ballgown skirt, matched to her jewel-adorned satin pastel pumps.

Caroline Ribeiro

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Brazilian model and television personality Ribeiro opted for a long, dusty green, drapey halter-neck gown.

Odessa A’zion

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Odessa A’zion took a gothic approach to the red carpet in a black velvet jacket and maxi skirt. The set included geometric trim and long frayed threads for an 18th-century feel.

Emmy Rossum

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Emmy Rossum arrived to the Emmys in a long black dress covered in ruffles. The piece’s plunging neckling and gathered sheer trim created a lingerie effect that was nonchalantly chic, just like her red lipstick and statement earrings.

Olivia Munn

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Munn, whose show Your Friends & Neighbors is nominated this evening, wore a black velvet dress by Fforme, which just showed at New York Fashion Week. The actor’s metallic and sculpted style matched her jewelry, a thick diamond and onyx collar necklace.

Cailee Spaeny

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Cailee Spaeny brought a pop of color to the Emmys carpet in a bright red dress. The Beef star’s cold-shoulder style included whimsicla bows on each strap, which matched her equally bright lipstick.

Dakota Fanning

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Dakota Fanning’s Emmys gown combined classic neutrals together. The actor’s look featured a strapless black bodice and full white skirt, which she accented with matching strappy sandals and a bright red lip.

Chase Infiniti

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For her first Emmys, Chase Infiniti shone in a studded Alaï gown. The young star’s strapless piece included a mermaid skirt covered in the same metal embellishmenrs for a sleek statement.

Hannah Einbinder

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Nominated for her role in Hacks, Hannah Einbinder revamped the formal black dress with a silk crop top and maxi skirt. The actor’s spaghetti-strapped piece was simply worn with a large diamond pendant necklace.

Shailene Woodley

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Shailene Woodley, who was previously announced as winner of the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series trophy for her role in Paradise, arrived in a sky-blue top and fully beaded skirt. A set of dark red leather gloves and a multicolored statement necklace finished her eclectic look.

Keri Russell

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True to her minimalist sense of style, Keri Russell hit the Emmys carpet in a black leather gown. The actor’a high-necked piece included a backless silhouette, which she complemented with pointed-toe mules and dark stud earrings.

Seoyeon Jang

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Seoyeon Jang gave Marie Grazia Chiuri’s Fendi its Emmys debut at the ceremony. The Beef star’s ivory gown was covered in panels of white floral lace, which she paired with a classic updo and thin drop earrings. The brand’s black Colibri pumps and matching socks gave the prim style a secret edge.

Amanda Peet

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Amanda Peet’s black sleeveless dress included a squared neckline and waterfall slit, which revealed a pop of white trim. The Your Friends & Neighbors star slipped on black sandals and diamond drop earrings to finish her Emmys look.

Lukita Maxwell

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Lukita Maxwell attended the Emmys in a ruffled Louis Vuitton gown. The one-strapped style included a gathered bodice and bubble-style hem, which the Shrinking actor dressed up with white pumps and a cropped haircut.

More to come...