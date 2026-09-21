Did you miss Donatella Versace? The iconic designer is officially back in the designer’s seat with a new Revolve brand. The label, her second design role outside of Versace — where she served as creative director for decades following the death of her Co-Founder and brother, Gianni Versace — will span both fashion and beauty, according to a press release from the retailer.

“I believe creativity should be fearless, inclusive and alive in the world,” Versace said in a release. “I have always been inspired by the next generation, in music, film, art and, of course, fashion. This partnership gives me the freedom to speak to that generation in a completely new and personal way, through beauty and fashion. Revolve understands something I believe deeply: culture comes from connection. Together, we want to create that connection with a new voice, a new look, and a new energy.”

Versace initially stepped away from design in 2024 after her namesake brand was acquired by Prada Group. In quick succession, the Italian label appointed Dario Vitale as the next creative director, though he was removed (a hot topic the fashion world is still aghast about) after showing only one collection. Now, it seems everyone has moved on. Versace (the designer) is working with Revolve, Vitale has been named Emporio Armani’s next creative director, and Versace (the brand) named Pieter Mulier as its third-ever creative director, with his first show debuting in February 2027.

Raissa Gerona, Donatella Versace, and Mike Karanikolas. Yulia Gorbachenko/Courtesy of REVOLVE Group

“Donatella is one of the defining creative voices of our time,” said Mike Karanikolas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Revolve Group, in a press release. “This partnership gives that vision an entirely new platform and the freedom to build something from the ground up. By combining Donatella’s creative authority with Revolve’s technology, infrastructure and global reach, we have an opportunity to create something genuinely distinctive — and build it for the long term.”

It’s true that Versace is one of the few designers who have surpassed the industry bubble and become a mainstream name in the general pop culture vernacular. Over the decades, her signature glamorous personal style, towering heels, rich Italian accent, and platinum blonde hair have become iconic for the star. She’s even been parodied on Saturday Night Live, depicted in a Lifetime movie, and portrayed on television by Penélope Cruz in the 2018 TV series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. That impact is sure to influence and support her new venture with Revolve as it develops and more details emerge.

“Donatella has an extraordinary instinct for what the next generation wants and an unmatched ability to connect fashion with culture,” said Raissa Gerona, President of Brand and Partnerships at Revolve Group, in a press release. “That is what makes this partnership so exciting.”