The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards were held Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, and it was a big night for Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter took home the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors award, picked up a Moonman for directing her “Opalite” video, and debuted her latest video, “Patient Zero” (directed by, you guessed it, Taylor Swift). And what better way to celebrate such a visuals-oriented evening than by switching up your personal visuals — in this case, officially debuting your lob?

The shoulder-grazing cut was styled by the star’s longtime hairstylist, Jemma Muradian. With a sleek finish and flippy ends, the lob was a pretty dramatic departure from the long lengths and loose waves Swift has favored in recent months. And the hair wasn’t the only big beauty switch-up: She also swapped her go-to red lip for a peachy-pink pout, paired with winged eyeliner — you can’t expect her to give up every aspect of her signature look, after all — and a subtle contour.

While this was the lob’s first official red-carpet outing, it does appear that Swift has been wearing the shorter style for a few weeks now. At the top of the month, she was photographed on date night with husband Travis Kelce wearing the cut with a loose wave, and at the 2026 Emmy Awards, she popped up in a Law & Order: SVU-themed clip with a similar look.

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Another fun beauty detail in Swift’s VMAs ensemble? Her manicure, which featured silvery glitter and gems over a clear base. The trobaritz famously uses nail art to communicate new eras and releases to her fans. Perhaps the frosty nail art was a nod to the snowy opening of “Patient Zero?”