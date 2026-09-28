Just days after releasing four new songs under the new deluxe album, The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore, Taylor Swift made her return to the MTV Video Music Awards to celebrate a slew of nominations — plus a very special, brand new award honoring her work as a director.

Since being on a bit of a maximalist, colorful run in more recent red carpet appearances (her floral embroidered-and-rhinestoned multi-textured Erdem minidress at the Toy Story 5 premiere and pistachio green beaded silk Wiederhoeft number at the 2026 iHeart Radio Awards being just a couple of examples), Swift took a more minimalist approach to the acclaimed music ceremony, doing her version of pared-back in a Tamara Ralph gown.

Instead of opting for something custom, Swift wore Look 36 from the designer’s Fall 2026 Couture collection, which showed on the Paris runways back in July. Featuring a dramatic turtleneck detail, the black velvet, sleeveless bodice makes up the top half of the outfit before meeting an asymmetrically draped maxi skirt detail at the hip. The bottoms’ microsequined fabric is so seamless and precise that, from a distance, it looks as though it’s one solid sheen of silver. That, of course, changed the second Swift stepped on the carpet to meet hundreds of camera flashes — all of which reflected off the skirt, turning it into a beaming, high-contrast mirrorball (how very Folklore).

The ensemble was also on the sexier side for Swift, with the top’s material being shaped into an hourglass silhouette, revealing a nearly 360-degree cutout covered by two mesh panels starting at each side of the singer-songwriter’s waist, and ending in an opaque corset-like lace-up closure up the length of her back.

For her shoes, Swift — alongside stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer — selected a pair of equally sparkly Le Silla strappy sandals, equipped with a sizable stiletto heel. The artist continued the glittering theme with matching three-row dangling Leviev earrings (accompanied by various diamond cluster Anita Ko ear climbers), Etho Maria and Forever Diamonds cocktail rings, and, naturally, her estimated-10-carat Kindred Lubeck-designed engagement ring, which sat atop her partial eternity-style wedding band.

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Despite recent critiques of her latest releases, Swift was unsurprisingly met by roars of applause and giddy fans inside the event. She also kept on her red carpet gown for the show’s duration, unlike fellow attendees Charli xcx and Blackpink’s Lisa, who both changed into second looks after completing the turquoise-colored step-and-repeat.

The “Call It What You Want” singer wrapped up her evening accepting the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, which recognizes performers’ work behind the lens and visual storytelling achievements. Dakota Johnson — close friend of Swift and now “Patient Zero” music video co-star — presented the trophy to the superstar wearing a custom pale pink sequined dress by Calvin Klein Collection.

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“I gotta tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” Swift said in her acceptance speech. “You make it so rewarding because you actually care about what we’re making. So I want to say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person that ever worked alongside me on these projects.”

With this latest accolade — plus her wins for Video Of The Year with “The Fate Of Ophelia” and Best Director for “Opalite” — Swift now has 33 of the coveted moonman statues, making her the most awarded artist in the show’s history.