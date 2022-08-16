Solid & Striped needs no introduction, especially for those familiar with its bevy of cute swimwear. The label, founded in 2012, has steadily gained a following with both fashion tastemakers and celebrities alike (Dakota Johnson, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber are fans). Over the years, the brand expanded its product offerings, adding in beach-inspired clothing and accessories to take you from the pool to dinner for an all-encompassing vacation wardrobe. So there’s plenty of built-up momentum for the brand’s biggest launch to date: Solid & Striped’s fall ready-to-wear line — a first for the company. You won’t find any swimsuits in this new drop, as the collection serves to be your everyday wardrobe.

“We realized [over the years] that there was an appetite there [for pieces that leaned more into the ready-to-wear category]. Every season we’ve sort of added in more clothes that were less beach-inspired like sweaters or Oxford tunics,” says Sarah Landman, chief executive officer at Solid & Striped, to TZR. “The goal was to make us become a lifestyle brand and a year-round business that not only celebrated vacation, but also leisure.”

The 58-piece collection, which is now available to shop online, drew inspiration from ‘70s style icons like Bianca Jagger and Jerry Hall. You’ll find the fall selections encompass a mix of sultry jersey dresses to buttery soft retro-inspired sweatshirts. There are also tons of cozy, matching knit sets. Prices range from $68 to $398, with sizes running from XS to XL. But all these bullet points aside, TZR knows the one question you’re likely pondering: Do the clothes truly live up to the hype?

Luckily, I was able to get a sneak peek and physically try on several pieces from Solid & Striped’s autumn ready-to-wear line ahead of its launch. I selected various knit sets, going-out dresses, comfy pants, and a button-down to test. What surprised me the most was how thick and weighted the knits felt as they comfortably hugged my body. Every item gave off an effortless vibe, so you needn’t go out of your way to style them up. (A plus when you’re busy and want to look pulled together with minimal effort.)

“The fall collection lends itself to be worn everywhere, whether you’re working from home or going into the office,” Landman adds. “Everything is so casual, but there is also that layer of more provocative dresses for dinner or a night out. The ready-to-wear line has a little bit of everything.”

Ahead, see how I styled a few of Solid & Striped’s new fall pieces, as well as my candid opinions on how they fit and if they’re truly worth purchasing. Then for your convenience, shop the products directly from this story further down below.

The Half-Zip Set

This matching set is the coziest, easiest look to wear around the house. I wore the pieces with my Birkenstock x STAUD sandals for a laid-back weekend feel. I personally prefer the half-zip sweater to be untucked — it was tricky to make it appear not bulky in the shorts. Either of these pieces could be paired with other items in your wardrobe, if you wished. And the fabric felt thick and luxurious ensuring no wind will get in through the threads.

The Striped Dress

As soon as I slipped on this dress and came out to the living room, my boyfriend said: “This dress looks like something you’d wear.” And, he was right. I liked how this dress gently clung to my body and the semi-sultry side slit showcased a hint of leg. Though I chose to dress it down with sneakers, one could easily style this with sandals or kitten mule heels. One convenient quality to note here is that because the material was on the thicker end, I didn’t have to wear a bra or pasties with this dress — a plus for small-chested gals who want to free the nip.

The Knit Brown Pants

These high-waisted pants were heavy, but not in a they’re-about-to-fall off kind of way. The substance of them makes the bottoms the perfect candidate to style with boots and a sweater come winter. Here, I chose to style the pants for more of a spring-meets-fall look by pairing it with a K.NGSLEY top and minimalist sandals from Charles & Keith. If you love your leggings, ditch them this season for these more elevated, but equally comfortable, bottoms.

The Cutout Dress

I was a tad skeptical on how this dress would fit, mainly because I was worried the material would slide down to expose my left boob. However, after doing a few jumping jacks and dance moves in this LBD, I’m happy to report everything stayed in place. The dress is stretchy, lightweight, and body-conscious. The cutout on the side, which continues in the back, was tasteful and I can see myself wearing this at a seaside resort or even to a wedding in the winter (I would cover up with a coat).

The Oxford Tunic

This is one of the easiest pieces to work into your wardrobe as the Oxford tunic works as a beach cover-up or as a shirt you can wear over your sporty separates. I styled the striped piece with my Marc Jacobs athleisure set and a pair of sandals for a casual going-out ensemble. Though I should have steamed the shirt a bit — sorry, I was lazy — the fact that it looks totally fine with a few wrinkles speaks to the ease of its design.

The Cropped Cardigan & Short Set

I loved the cropped cardigan as the two-button closure gave a modest glimpse of my skin underneath. Though it came with a matching bralette, I chose to wear it buttoned up and styled it with the matching shorts. The bottoms are high-waisted and were super comfortable. However, the fit, on me, wasn’t spot on as the crotch area was a bit baggy no matter if I pulled the waistband up or down. I could do without the shorts.

