This Swimwear Brand Just Low-Key Released The Cutest Workout Sets

Bandier, which was founded in 2014, has become more than just an athletic wear brand over the years. It’s now a global retailer with a unique premium selection of both athleisure attire and trendy fashion pieces from labels like Proenza Schouler and Apparis. One can confidently say that there's something for everyone. Adding to its roaster of must-have workout gear is a brand new activewear collection from Solid & Striped. The popular swimsuit brand officially released its fitness line this week with Bandier. For those who recall, last year the two brands partnered up for a swimsuit release, which marked Bandier’s first foray into this category, so naturally the pairing this time around is quite fitting.

This is the first time Solid & Striped has dabbled in athletic wear, though the brand has previously noted that its swim tops could easily be incorporated into your workout and ready-to-wear wardrobes. With this newest development, the swimsuit company is taking the next step towards becoming a one-stop-shop for all of your resort, travel, and everyday lifestyle needs. The items in the collection come in an assortment of sizes, from XXS to XXL, and prices range from $78 for a strappy bra to $128 for a pair of leggings — there are pieces to suit a variety of bodies and budgets.

(+) Courtesy of BANDIER (+) Courtesy of BANDIER INFO 1/2

Solid & Striped, which launched in 2012, first became known for its classic swim styles that came in a variety of vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns. You’ll find similar design aesthetics in its activewear collection. For tops, the debut collection offers a scoop-neck Soleil Strappy Bra that comes in a classic sportswear style, alongside the Trek High Neck Bra with the daring zip-up detailing at the front.

For bottoms, the swim brand offers styles called Trek Belt Bag Legging, Soleil High-Waisted Zip Front Legging, and a Ribbed 7-inch Biker Short that all feature unique detailing such as a functional belt or a contrasting locking zipper. The new activewear designs come in an array of enticing color options (think Marshmallow/Lollipop hues) and colorblocked designs. Made with compression nylon/elastane and nylon/spandex materials that are squat-proof and moisture-wicking, they are great for high-impact exercises or for lounging around in.

The Solid & Striped Sport range is now available to shop on bandier.com, at the retailer’s brick-and-mortar locations, and several other select retailers as listed on its website. Scroll down to add some pieces from the collection directly into your checkout cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.