When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, TZR editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

You’re not imagining it: Gap is really having a moment. The 56-year-old brand known for its quintessential, clean and minimalistic American casualwear recently entered a new era, placing Zac Posen at the helm as EVP and creative director of Gap Inc. The New York-born designer’s first order of business involved launching GapStudio, a capsule collection intended to serve as an elevated take on the brand’s classic styles. The inaugural collection, which hit the interwebs in March of this year helped set this plan into motion, introducing red carpet-level craftsmanship at very affordable price points (under $250). And with the debut of its second installment, dubbed The Summer Drop, Posen’s creative vision is really taking flight.

Available on June 20, the seasonal collection showcases Gap’s new draped denim, which features a buttery soft feel, and a “sun-faded” look that lends a lived-in, vintage appeal. “It’s about the sensation of that first walk along the ocean in jeans,” Posen said in the official press release. “We wanted fabrics that are soft, light, breezy — capturing the feeling of summer, while honoring the heritage of Gap.”

In addition to the fresh denim, The Summer Drop also incorporates other elements of warm-weather style that keep you coming back for more: airy floral sundresses, easy cotton tees and sweatshirts, and voile separates. Comfort is key this season.

Ahead of the big launch day, TZR editors put the cozy new collection to the ultimate test, trying on various pieces for everyday dalliances in NYC and LA. See their thoughts — and looks! — below. And be sure to shop GapStudio’s latest when it hits virtual and physical shelves on June 20.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Angela Melero

“Considering the heat Los Angeles experiences around this this time of year, even a denim dress feels like an impractical option for summer. However, a one-and-done, lightweight item is a worthy pick for the season, so I was quite intrigued by the ultra-light, washed denim maxi in GapStudio’s new Summer Collection. I’m leaning hard in to the ‘90s vibes right now, and this style channels the decade in a fresh way. The floor-sweeping length, fitted bodice, and open back with the criss-cross strap detailing also makes for a surprisingly elegant choice for summer dalliances.

For a day of work meetings and brand previews, I felt a tad too exposed up top (the V-neck shape dips a bit low) so I opted to layer on a classic white oversized button-down top from Everlane. I kept my accessories equally classic and easy: platform leather flip-flops from Melissa, my new favorite oversized clutch from LEMIZ, and rectangle-framed sunnies from DIFF. The dress’ buttery soft fabric and breezy silhouette allows for maximum comfort but the style is still elevated enough for more professional and elevated affairs. This will definitely be a weekend staple as the temperatures continue to rise.”

Eman Naseer, Social Media Editor

Eman Naseer

“I was initially skeptical that a long-sleeve denim button-up could be the perfect piece for the sweltering weather about to hit New York. But that hesitation vanished the moment I felt this shirt’s buttery-soft material. What looks like a semi-structured shacket is, in reality, a breathable, lightweight layer that’s surprisingly summer-friendly.

For my look, I leaned into full city-girl energy — styling it with post-work drinks in mind. I buttoned just the top of the shirt for an effortless, breezy silhouette, letting the plain white tank underneath peek through. On the bottom: jorts, of course, a true summer staple. To keep things feeling like myself (that is to say, feminine and sparkly), I added vintage Jimmy Choo kitten heels and finished the look with a little shine courtesy of my Stine Goya bag. And after the subway, a few cocktails, and the walk home, I can confidently say this GapStudio piece might just be the diamond of the season.”

Ashirah Curry, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Ashirah Curry

“Never thought I’d be that girl in a romper — yet here we are. If you’re after something you can toss on in five seconds and still look effortlessly cool, this one’s calling your name. I wanted to incorporate a little bikercore energy into my look — think tough, trendy, and just a little rebellious. I styled the GAP Studio Denim Romper with black leather boots, a silver layered necklace, and a black motorcycle cap for an elevated, chic vibe. Instant elevation. Instant attitude.

As for the fit, I’d recommend sizing down at least two sizes. I grabbed a small and still had enough room to smuggle snacks, secrets, and possibly a small cat. It’s an easy, stylish choice for errands — just don’t expect it to stay wrinkle-free for long.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“A breezy printed midi dress is a wardrobe MVP during the summer, which is why I’m always eager to update my assortment of looks. As for this season, GapStudio’s colorful flutter sleeve number is sure to be one of my go-tos for everything from work events to Friday nights out. Though the frock would pair well with classic white sneakers, I decided to jazz it up a bit with strappy cream kitten heels from Dolce Vita and Nordstrom’s latest collection. From there, I rounded out the outfit with of-the-moment pierced sunglasses.

My only complaint? The chest area is quite baggy, which I don’t love as I found myself continuously messing around with the top, trying to prevent any unwanted peekaboo moments. So, if you have a small cup size, this specific piece may not be best for you. However, the rest of the silhouette fit me like a dream.”