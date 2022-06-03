When fashion brands collaborate, it can be really difficult to resist pulling out your credit card (speaking from experience). Over the past few months, tons of luxury fashion houses have joined forces to create major fashion moments that disrupt the industry — take Balenciaga x adidas or Jacquemus x Nike as examples. On June 3, STAUD and Birkenstock joined this list of high-fashion collaborations as the two brands launched their first-ever capsule collection, filled with timeless and feminine styles that can be worn over and over again.

What makes this collaboration so special is that the two household name brands were able to utilize their unique expertise and years of experience to come together and create closet staples that feel both versatile and stylish. On the one hand, Birkenstock has a 250-year-old heritage and is a true master in designing footwear that’s functional and comfortable. STAUD, on the other hand, has gained a cult-following thanks to its wide array of feminine and effortlessly cool styles that are made to last. By working together, the two brands were able to create two pairs of easy-to-wear shoes and two playful handbags designed to give fashionistas a wardrobe necessity they can wear for every occasion.

STAUD & Birkenstock

Let’s get into the footwear, first. The line offers two classic Birkenstock styles — the beloved Arizona and the Gizeh Big Buckle sandals — made in Italian croc-embossed leather in black or brown. The sandals (which cost $190) feature Birkenstock’s signature buckles and have a hint of STAUD with the brand’s signature ivory topstitch. The handbags (available for $275) were designed to be worn alongside the footwear, as the two shoulder bags are also made with the croc-embossed leather and fit everything that you may need throughout the day.

(+) STAUD & Birkenstock (+) STAUD & Birkenstock INFO 1/2

You can get your hands on these luxe items now on Birkenstock.com, Staud.clothing, and exclusively at Nordstrom. You should move fast, though, as this limited-edition collection will sell out fast.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.