Underwire bras — you either never wear them or, perhaps, tolerate their presence out of necessity since they support your boobs. Regardless, almost everyone has an opinion on this polarizing style because they’re often not as comfortable as you freeing the nip or wearing a bralette. And with many people still in a hybrid work environment, the undergarment all but feels futile. However, there is an industry player ready to take on the challenge of designing one you might actually like, and wear every day: Kim Kardashian. She recently dropped several new underwire bras for SKIMS — a brand that needs no introduction — and TZR editors got their hands on several to try on, and review.

The launch features eight new styles across several collections of underwire bras. You’ll find that the supportive design was integrated into SKIMS existing Cotton Jersey and Fits Everybody line. As for the newer categories, you’ll find underwire options in The Naked Collection which, as the name suggests, offers next-to-naked comfort (sizes range from XXS to 5X and S-DD to L-DD — the latter sizes feature larger cups to accommodate a fuller bust). Then, there’s the Weightless Collection, which offers shaping and lifting, while The No Show Collection is for those who want a bra-less feel, sizing ranges from 32A to 46DDD and 32A to 44D, respectively. If your interest in the new SKIMS underwire bras is piqued, continue ahead to see how the different styles fared with three editors. Then, shop the exact bras to add into your own undergarment rotation.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

SKIMS Weightless Scoop Bra, 34B

(+) Angela Melero (+) INFO 1/2

“I’ve had two main arch nemeses in my life: hormonal acne and underwire bras. The former I’ve had little control over, but the latter has been quelled with a nice assortment of bralettes and bandeau styles. I like my bras to feel like, well, nothing and the underwire options I’ve tried over the years have left me marked and poked and generally uncomfortable. However, in recent years, I’ve slowly found myself warming more and more to the idea of a bra with more support, and this new launch from SKIMS seemed like a comfier option than I’ve experienced in the past. And, low and behold, in reality, it was.

Truly, the ‘braless’ feel promised actually delivers. The soft, seamless design and lighter, less-rigid underwire was cushioned nicely, so it didn’t dig into my body. I wasn’t left with indents or marks when I took off my bra at the end of the day, which I appreciated. Also, the sleek look of the style makes it perfect to layer under a cropped black blazer for a sexy, casual fall look (especially when paired with roomy light-wash denim — so ‘90s!). I’m happy to report I’ve officially called a truce on underwire bras.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

SKIMS No Show Molded Unlined Underwire Bra, 32F

(+) (+) Alison Syrett INFO 1/2

“To be totally transparent, I’ve resisted trying SKIMS for a really long time. In general I am skeptical of celebrity-owned brands (with the exception of The Row and Victoria Beckham, both of which are welcome to my entire bank account), but you can double that sentiment to anything run by the Kardashian industrial complex. However, much like how Good American wore me down, so now has SKIMS — the underwire bra I received to test was the perfect combination of comfortable and supportive. I begrudgingly wore [the no-show molded unlined demi bra] all day after taking my obligatory selfies and I reached for it the next day, too, when I wasn’t required to put it on again.

Something else worth noting: I need a less common size (usually a 30 or 32 F), and I’m also winding down my breastfeeding journey of nine months, so the state of my boobs is a bit of a moving target throughout the day. However the soft and sheer fabric of this bra really melded to my chest and seemed to stretch to fit throughout my hour-to-hour fluctuations (plus it was pretty enough to peek from beneath a big, cozy cardigan). I’d recommend this for anyone who likes the idea of sexier undergarments, but can’t give up the comfort of their knock-around-the-house bra. This piece really bridges the gap between both.” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor

SKIMS Weightless Demi Underwire Bra, 36DD

(+) Amanda Ross (+) INFO 1/2

“As a fellow fuller-chested woman, Kim and her notorious SKIMS really seem to get the struggle. Since I’m a 36D, lift and shape are my two most major concerns — wearing a bra that’s cute, comfy, and undetectable are important, but secondary. This Weightless Demi underwire bra almost (almost!) nails it. The material doesn’t feel soft like a typical jersey fabric, but instead feels like rough, screen-door material, which I didn’t love.

The bra did give me great lift and a nice silhouette from the side though, which a surprising amount of bras can’t deliver. Fit-wise, this style also runs small. I’m usually a 36D across the board and while the band was true-to-size, even the DD-sized cups nearly (ahem) runneth over, so be sure to size up. A good underwire bra that doesn’t feel like a torture device is a rarity, and this one definitely worked for all-day wear. My Ds give it a B.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor