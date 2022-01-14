The Beijing 2022 Olympics will begin in February. Though the major draw of the event is to, of course, watch your favorite athletes compete, there is also another component to the shows. For fashion lovers, you’ll also be watching for the team uniforms and sporty looks. Team USA will be wearing Ralph Lauren for the opening and closing ceremonies (it has been dressing the athletes since 2008). And Kim Kardashian’s shape wear and loungewear label SKIMS will also make a comeback. On Jan. 13, the reality star and entrepreneur announced that SKIMS will dress Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games. This is the second time the two are partnering together, as Team USA first wore SKIMS for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Team USA’s first collection with SKIMS was a huge hit with both athletes and fans. We’re thrilled to bring another collection to life as we head into the Winter Games,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of the USA Olympic and Paralympic Properties, in a press statement. “This new collection features warmer materials that will bring comfort to Team USA’s athletes as they compete in cooler temperatures.”

The new SKIMS x Team USA campaign images feature athletes such as snowboarder Chloe Kim, bobsledder Aja Evans, and figure skaters Madison Chock and Amber Glenn. They’re all posing in different SKIMS pieces from the collaboration. You can expect to see a similar color palette like that of the initial line, which consists of blue, white, and gray. The pieces, themselves, range from a matching bralette and biker short set to fleece jackets and tees that display the American flag.

“I’m thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games,” said Kardashian, in a press statement. “Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I’m so proud that Olympics and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime.” (Every Team USA female athlete will receive the full collection as part of the collaboration.)

When Team USA wears the new collection next month, you, too, will get to dress like your favorite athletes. You will be able to shop the limited-edition, Olympic-themed drop on Jan. 25! TZR will be updating this post with the exact pieces to purchase, so bookmark this post.