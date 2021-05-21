I Swear By This $18 Underwear That Doesn’t Give Me Visible Panty Lines

Since its initial launch in 2019, SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, has expanded beyond just offering bras and waist trainers. The popular label has dived into the world of hoodies, dresses, and even maternity. One of its most popular categories to date is the Cotton Collection, which was just restocked in various styles. Naturally, upon hearing this, my interest peaked. And, one of the surest ways to tell if this lineup lives up to the internet hype was to test key pieces out. I recruited a few TZR editors to try on and review SKIMS’ The Cotton Collection for some candid feedback on the pieces.

The latest restock includes everyday tops like the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging in addition to undergarments like the Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong. Though The Cotton Collection currently offers three core colors (bone, marble, and soot) and three seasonal colors in muted colorful shades like deep sea and rose clay, TZR’s editors all coincidentally gravitated towards the neutral selections of bone or soot. After all, black and white provide the perfect base with which to build up a summer outfit. The team selected different cotton items to test out, whether it was wearing SKIMS at home or to a rooftop bar and provided some honest opinions, below. Should you feel compelled to buy a thong or bodysuit of your own afterward, shop a few of TZR’s favorite SKIMS cotton selects.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

SKIMS Cotton Jersey Dipped Thong + Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bodysuit Review:

“One of my pet peeves is any form of VPLs (visible panty lines). This is typically hard to avoid when you’re wearing underwear and a bodysuit with tight pants, like these faux leather bottoms I have in blue. The SKIMS thong (I’m a size extra small) was super comfortable as soon as I put it on and I didn’t have to worry about it showing up under these pants (or my slip dresses). I forgot I was wearing a thong altogether as I was out and about with my friends.

The same could not be said for the T-shirt bodysuit, however, because I felt extremely conscious of the fact that it showed off every bra and nipple cover I wore. Though the T-shirt bodysuit (size extra small) was comfortable, breathable, and did not make an outline underneath my pants (that’s how thin and snug the product is) it was a bit too sheer. The only way to wear the bodysuit as a stand-alone garment was if you freed the nipple. As much as I love seeing that look on celebs like Kendall Jenner, I wasn’t quite ready to bare it all. After my boyfriend told me the nipple covers underneath my bodysuit reminded him of ‘giant pepperoni slices’ I swapped the one-piece for another tee I owned before I left the house. The thong stayed on though.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

SKIMS Cotton Jersey Boy Short + Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Review:

Courtesy of Hannah Baxter

“I have to say I was skeptical of SKIMS as Kim K basically has the antithesis of my body type, but I was pleasantly surprised by these cotton boy shorts (size small) and the matching T-shirt (size extra small). They weren't quite as sheer as I was expecting (although this definitely wouldn't be a shirt I would advise wearing to work) and both the top and bottom had a nice amount of stretch.

They felt tight in a comfortably enveloped way, rather than feeling squished around my hips, bum, or bust. I was happy to prance around my apartment in these on a weekend, sipping coffee in my face mask, with nowhere to go and nothing to do but relax.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

SKIMS Cotton Plunge Bralette Review:

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“I’m always game to try a new bralette, as I’m known far and wide for being anti-underwire! This option in a size small from SKIMS appears a bit on the flimsy side, mainly due to the thin ribbed fabric. However, the thicker band, wings, and straps hold everything in place and also allow for some movement and comfort. I love the taupe-nude shade — it camouflages nicely under my go-to white tees and button-downs! No joke, I’ve been wearing this piece pretty regularly … it might be my new fave!” — Angela Melero, executive editor

SKIMS Cotton Rib Bodysuit Review:

Courtesy of Maggie Haddad

“Bodysuits have recently become an integral part of my weekend uniform, and Skims' Cotton Rib Bodysuit is officially part of my roster. What I love most about this bodysuit (I’m wearing a size small) is how versatile it is; I can wear it during the day with jeans, and then pair it with a silk skirt or structured trousers in the evening. This will definitely be a staple in my summer wardrobe.” — Maggie Haddad, social media strategist

SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank + Cotton Rib Legging Review:

Courtesy of Aemilia Madden

“Leggings and a tank top are my go-to combination on days when I don’t have to put together an outfit on Zoom. This combination was light and comfy — not a sporty sweat-wicking material, but something more akin to long underwear. I tend to prefer my bottoms a bit on the thicker side if I am leaving the house (these were a bit sheer upon bending over), but I’d definitely keep it in rotation for more low-key lounging. As for the tank top, it’s easy for me to imagine wearing it both dressed up and down — I’m obsessed. I wore a size small in both items.” — Aemilia Madden, senior fashion editor

SKIMS Cotton Rib Bodysuit Review:

Courtesy of Copelyn Bengel

“If you're looking for a thin, cotton everyday bodysuit then this is the one to throw on. The material is lightweight, so do note that it can be slightly sheer in the bone colorway. I wore a size large and layered it under a button-down or a jacket with jeans for a WFH look. If you have a longer torso, I would go up a size to give yourself extra length, but the snaps are very strong and I had no issues with it coming unsnapped. Love the ribbed cotton for summer outfits!” — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor

SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt + Cotton Legging Review:

Courtesy of Rebecca Iloulian

“I'm obsessed with this T-shirt, in a size small. I was worried when I first opened it up as it looked tiny, but it's extremely stretchy and a nice, thick material that molds to your body and keeps everything in place. Very comfortable!

The leggings, which are a size medium, are also super comfortable, however, they are a bit see-through. They also don't suck you in in the tummy area, which I tend to prefer, especially if the waistband is tight (it is). I'm happy lounging around the house in them, but I wouldn't feel comfortable wearing them out and about.” — Rebecca Iloulian, associate director, marketing and audience development

