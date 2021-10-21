What do Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr, and Pharrell all have in common? Aside from being household names, they all have health-focused companies, too. Yep, celebrity wellness brands are all the rage. In fact, it’s not a matter of which celebrities have skin in the wellness game — it’s which ones don’t.

Whether you’re looking for a good-for-you gift for yourself or a loved one, there’s literally something for everyone. Want for a new body wash, with ingredients like aloe vera and sandalwood? Check out Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organic’s Essential Body Wash. Or if you’re looking for plant-based supplements and nutritional powders, check out Kate Hudson’s INBLOOM (which also sells an environmentally friendly shaker so you can take your homemade smoothies to go). And who knew Pharrell had a skin care line? (Certainly not me!) You can try his three-minute facial formula via his Humanrace skin care line.

With these and other wellness products, not only will your skin and body thank you, but getting a celeb-created wellness item also makes staying healthy fun. (Yes, we’re talking about Halle Berry’s rē•spin full-body resistance loop and ankle weights.) Ahead, discover these products, and more, through celebrity wellness brands you may not even know existed.

Kate Hudson: INBLOOM

Kate Hudson’s INBLOOM is made up of 100% plant-based supplements, from nutritional powders to kits to proteins. With the Essential Elements Enviropouch, you can get your daily vitamins and minerals with daily greens— all via a spoonful or two of powder that you can add to anything from smoothies to your favorite wellness recipes. Meanwhile, the Live INBLOOM Kit provides you with five powders, each containing a dehydrated blend of plants and whole foods. Each serves their own purpose, from helping to nourish your skin and hair to giving you extra energy and focus. And you can’t go wrong with the Envirobottle Shaker (which is made from 50% recycled plastic), so you can take any of your INBLOOM drinks to go. All you have to do is choose your favorite INBLOOM powder, add your drink of choice — like coconut water or favorite juice — and shake. Cheers to good health! And you can check out Kate’s Kitchen for plenty of healthy recipe ideas, from Brain Flow Iced Mocha to Chia Pudding and more. Mmm!

Halle Berry: rē•spin

Halle Berry’s rē•spin is not just a digital content and commerce platform, but the wellness brand also sells a lot of easy-to-use fitness products. If you’re looking for a full-body resistance loop, ankle weights, or some yoga blocks, look no further. You’ll be well on your way to wellness in no time!

Miranda Kerr: KORA Organics

Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics originally launched in Australia in 2009 — but its products are now shipped to more than 120 countries around the world. And Kerr is not only a model, but also studied nutrition and health psychology — so you can see why she has a passion for wellness. Her Essential Body Wash, for instance, contains refreshing ingredients, such as aloe vera and sandalwood. It won’t only cleanse your skin, but also leave you with a feeling of calm. And speaking of calm, her weighted blanket will help you sleep better and also reduce anxiety — the weight on your body stimulates the production of serotonin and melatonin while lowering cortisol levels. After your weighted blanket nap, you can use KORA Organics’ Noni Glow Face Oil and Rose Quartz Heart Facial Sculptor to help sculpt your face while also easing tension and anxiety. And you can also use the Energy Clearing Ritual kit to clear away any negative energy — just let the crystals, Palo Santo sticks, and candle work their magic.

Jennifer Lopez: JLo Beauty

You may not be able to actually be JLo, but you can get her glow-y skin. JLo Beauty’s tagline is, “Beauty has no expiration date” and features products that will give you that renowned JLo glow. With the 3-piece That JLo Starter Kit, for instance, you’ll get a gel cream cleanser, serum, and hydrating cream, plus a free sheet mask. That Inner Love® Dietary Supplement is a 30-day supply that not only contains several antioxidants (like vitamins C, E, A, and four B vitamins), but also boosts collagen production for firmer skin. And That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF Moisturizer acts as a moisturizer, blocks UVA/UVB rays, and is non-comedogenic. It’s free of parabens and some of its key ingredients include licorice root and marine bamboo.

Lo Bosworth: Love Wellness

Lo Bosworth is an expert when it comes to wellness — she created Love Wellness after going through some health issues. From health kits to vitamin supplements, she’s got you and your health covered. With the Intimate Health Kit, for instance, you can keep your vaginal tract healthy. Meanwhile, The Daily Love Multivitamin + XOmegas will not only give you a dose of your daily vitamins, but also help boost your immune system while lowering stress. And organizing your vitamins has never been so fun when you use the (super cute) Love Wellness Vitamin Organizer.

Alicia Keys: Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys is renowned for taking good care of her skin and partnered with a board-certified dermatologist to create her skincare line, Keys Soulcare, that uses gentle ingredients. The Comfort Ritual will give you a good sampling of her products, including products such as a golden cleanser with manuka honey (which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties), a facial roller, and a sage and oat milk candle. Or you could choose her Spa Ritual Holiday Gift Set for your BFF or the Energizing Dry Body Brush when your body could use an exfoliating boost.

Jessica Alba: The Honest Company

Whether you’re looking for products for yourself or your whole family — including your kids — Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company can come to the wellness rescue. From bubble bath (your choice of lavender, sweet orange vanilla, sweet almond, or fragrance-free) to a sleep kit (which includes a hydrating eye cream, face cream, and resurfacing serum) to cleansing wipes (we can all use more of those these days, right?), you’ll find a variety of wellness gift options.