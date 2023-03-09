After four cities, dozens of runways, and countless viral celebrity moments (Em Rata’s Loewe top, anyone?), fashion month has officially concluded. Needless to say, it’s virtually impossible for one to capture every single sartorial highlight across New York, London, Milan, and Paris. For starters, there’s a good chance the Fall/Winter 2023 shoe trends may have flown under your radar — they’re quite easy to miss underneath all the attention-grabbing clothing, after all. But trust us, there was a slew of need-to-see pairs that stomped down the catwalk.

Let’s kick off with boots, shall we? First, you’ll want to dedicate a decent amount of space in your closet for a pair (or two) of over-the-knee designs, which are destined to be fall’s must-have style — just ask designers like Hermès, Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Bottega Veneta. Moreover, high-shine options are still gathering speed, as verified by labels including MM6 Maison Margiela and Jil Sander, who gave shoes the metallic treatment.

On the other side of the spectrum are sandals. While they may not be the most practical footwear choice as the temps begin to dip, labels are making a strong argument for baring your feet in the cold — or, might we suggest with tights? Wedges were perhaps the most popular — not to mention alluring — open-toe look amongst designers this season. Plus, there were loads of fuzzy pairs on the runways, which are basically like outdoor slippers.

Moreover, collections leaned into a few key eye-catching details for fall. Take romantic bows, for instance, which reigned supreme on the catwalks at shows like Loewe, Balmain, Gucci, and Chanel. And for those who gravitate towards shoes with an edge, the studded pairs, seen across all the fashion cities, will undoubtedly get a lot of mileage next autumn.

Ahead, the 13 notable footwear trends for next season.

Fair & Square

Square-toe silhouettes are the latest look to join the ranks of revived ‘90s footwear trends. Eckhaus Latta dialed up the drama with a platform square-shape mule, while Sportmax’s taupe pair skewed in a pared-back direction. Then there was Tory Burch, who opted for a shiny, statement-making square-toe flat.

Top-Notch Textures

Shoes? Or works of art? The footwear at shows like Lanvin, MSGM, and Maisie Wilen could be considered both, as each label took a stab at untraditional materials and shapes. In a nutshell, these one-of-a-kind gems are sure to ignite conversations — and plenty of compliments.

Head Over Heels

Attention, everyone: We’re entering a peak era of the quirky sculptural heel. TZR’s favorite takes on the unique look? The playful pairs that strolled down the runways at JW Anderson, Loewe, and Ahluwalia. If you’re on a mission to get more adventurous with your wardrobe choices, break the minimalist mold by stepping into a statement pump.

Tell Me About It, Stud

Don’t underestimate the impact of edgy metal studs details. Labels like Etro, Lanvin, and Molly Goddard all splashed a medley of circular metal embellishments on clogs, heels, and platform slides. Plus, if you're into matching, the high-shine detail was displayed on bags, too.

Part Pant, Part Boot

Sure, there are pros and cons to a pant boot-hybrid. Will they make taking off your shoes inside, well, impossible? Yes. But will the one-and-done piece get you out the door in a jiffy? Absolutely. Regardless, the emerging look is worth trying — take designers’ word for it. For those who are drawn to polished pieces, turn to Victoria Beckham’s caramel brown version. Alternatively, Diesel and Y/Project served up cool streetwear styles.

The Bee’s Knees

Though over-the-knee boots are a fall mainstay, the latest takes are full of new visually interesting elements. Case in point: Isabel Marant’s super-slouchy iteration was emblazoned with multiple zippers, while Chloé equally roomy creation featured a thick sole. And at Bottega Veneta, boots were rendered in sumptuous white leather.

Shine On

Big news for those who can’t get enough of spring’s metallic boot trend: The look will remain popular throughout fall, according to names like MM6 Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, and Off-White. Whether you prefer silver or gold (or a splash of color!), you’ll have plenty of shiny pairs to pick from.

Wedge Fund

By now, you’re likely aware that wedges are back in the fashion stratosphere — and proving to be a supportive and (somewhat) pain-free alternative to heels. Slip into a pair from Dior, Ferragamo, and Louis Vuitton, all of whom beautifully updated the stacked shape with sleek straps and high-gloss finishes.

All Tied Up

Bows have been back in a big way since the detail made waves last year on the Fall/Winter 2022 runways (see: Carolina Herrera and Coach). And if this season’s any indication, the look is only getting bigger and bolder. Loewe, Balmain, and Chanel took the trend to the next level by adorning heels and flats with oversized versions of the show-stopping accent.

Strap In

The fashion industry is still very much fixated on the Mary Janes resurgence. Simone Rocha and Tod's took the silhouette up a notch by opting for sky-high heels. And for those who are firmly on #teamflats, Zimmermann’s bejeweled pair is a sound choice.

Twinkle Toes

Put on your dancing shoes, baby — flashy, high-octane pairs are making the rounds. JW Anderson’s mules look like they were dipped into a bowl of glitter, while Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney put out pairs with no shortage of shimmer.

Warm & Fuzzy

Many of the Fall/Winter 2023 most sophisticated collections also come with a side of humor (because fashion should be fun!). Take, for instance, the ultra-fuzzy shoes at MSGM, Khaite, and Burberry, which resembled goofy characters from The Muppets, but in the chicest way possible.

Good Point

Yes, both square and pointy toes were trending on the runways this fashion month. When it comes to the latter, powerhouses are giving the sharp silhouette a playful revamp, thanks to bold hues (Miu Miu) and whimsical 3D details (Prada). And at Saint Laurent, the sky-high heels felt sultry in deep cherry-coke red.