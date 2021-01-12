Once designers release the season's must-have clothes or accessories, often times it is the celebrities who lead the charge on the item becoming a trend or a passé. As soon as, say, a certain Kim Kardashian West shows a penchant for a silhouette or texture, it's likely to stay cool for months to come. (Years, even.) She can always be trusted in this regard and it's sheer tops that Kim Kardashian's taken a shine to this season.

On Jan. 12, she took to Instagram to share a cozy selfie taken inside her coveted closet. (The vastness of the space could have easily been mistaken for the inside of a luxury retail store.) Kardashian wore silver hoops, a translucent mesh top, and a pair of classic blue jeans. The shirt is all anyone's talking about, though. With a camp collar, an elongated placket, and an abstract trompe l'oeil print, the cool long-sleeve top hits on several trends at once. This see-through texture is a favorite of the mogul's—her label SKIMS even debuted mesh across its undergarment categories over the summer. In addition to her outfit, she served up serious hair and makeup inspiration. Her high ponytail was, unmistakably, a Chris Appleton creation.

Though the shirt's exact brand is yet to be revealed — rest assure KKW fans are scouring the internet for it — there are several similar options currently on the market. Danielle Guizio's sheer top with metallic embellishments offers a close alternative, sans placket. There's also Marine Serre's famous moon-stamped top, which Beyoncé's Black Is King popularized this summer. For a full button-up look, Inamorata's mesh tops are a fan favorite. This label also wears a celebrity-approved badge of honor as the brand is owned by model Emily Ratajkowski. For those who prefer color, GANNI's mesh shirt offers a leafy green twist on the sheer trend.

To browse these styles, all of which are still in stock, continue below.

