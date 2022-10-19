It seems like fabulous dinner parties are becoming a tradition for Miranda Kerr and Rachel Zoe’s CURATEUR events. Last year’s celebration, which took place in December 2021, honored the latest goodies from Zoe’s membership box and Kerr’s KORA Organics beauty line. On Oct. 18, the fashion guru and model duo once again came together to host an event dubbed Autumnal Supper. The fashion and beauty extravaganza marked the official arrival of the fall season, as well as Kerr’s debut as CURATEUR’s fall cover star. Per usual, the event drew in several notable attendees, including model Sara Sampaio and actor Rebecca Gayheart.

“I am filled with gratitude to share the latest edition of CURATEUR with some of my closest friends and supporters, and my hope is that we all take the time to connect and create special moments this season,” Zoe said in a press release. “This time of year is about refreshing and resetting daily life as we create new routines — all while feeling a little extra glamorous.”

The star-studded gathering took place at The Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles. Zoe treated all tastemakers in attendance to live music and live illustrations by fashion sketch artists, along with an al fresco meal and custom Tanqueray cocktails. The VIPs were also presented with beauty, fashion, and wellness-adjacent gifts from CURATEUR, KORA Organics, Goodles, and more — so no guests left empty-handed.

(+) CURATEUR (+) INFO 1/2

What’s more, it looks like the attendees wore their best party outfits to Zoe and Kerr’s celebratory event. Keep scrolling to see several standout ensembles from the crowd. Perhaps one of the looks will inspire you to dress up for your next holiday party or birthday fête.

