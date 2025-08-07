Catherine Zeta-Jones channeled witchy, gothic glamour in a structured and sheer ensemble — the cherry on top of her Wednesday Season 2, part one press wardrobe. Floating through midtown Manhattan, the actor showed how to nail the ever-trendy after-dark look with the right styling, accessories, and attitude.

Styled by her longtime collaborator Kelly Johnson, the 55-year-old wore a look from the Alberta Ferretti by Lorenzo Serafini Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The outfit hit two categories in one, combining classic power tailoring with the ethereal. Stepping out on the purple carpet at the famed Paris theater in Manhattan, the Welsh star’s wide-legged sheer trousers and ruffle-adorned chiffon duster coat caught the wind and billowed out behind her in a captivating fashion statement that sent fans and flashbulbs wild. Pointed-toe Louboutin heels were just barely visible underneath the dramatic outfit.

Dialing up the sex appeal of the plunging satin lapel blazer that was paired with the duster coat, Zeta-Jones opted to wear nothing underneath, completing the look with Fiametta and EFFY Jewelry. Tortoiseshell sunglasses added an air of mystery too.

Getty Images

The mom-of-two’s sartorial streak continued throughout New York City this week. For an appearance on the Today show, the Oscar winner wore a draped floral midi dress from the Antonio Marras Fall/Winter 2035 collection; an Italian designer she has turned to several times in the past.

The white and burgundy number was styled with wrap-around velvet peep-toe shoes in a complementary oxblood hue and a timeless camel coat.

Backgrid

Additionally, while sitting down with the hosts of Good Morning America, Johnson and Zeta-Jones gave a masterclass in how to stay committed to the theme even in the early hours. In a sculpted peplum jacket and matching ankle-length pencil skirt embroidered with red poppies — a notable symbol of sleep, peace, and death — it was a fitting, fashionable nod to Addams’ penchant for the morbid and macabre.

The striking ensemble from the Yanina Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection was styled with glossy red pumps by Casadei, Rainbow K Jewelry, and eyewear by Karen Wazen Collection.

Getty Images

Throughout Zeta-Jones’ whistle-stop press tour in London and New York, she has enlisted Brett Freedman for makeup and hair stylist Maranda Widlund for glam to match the epic wardrobing.

Wednesday is out now on Netflix.