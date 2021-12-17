Rachel Zoe has a knack for putting together intimate and beautiful launch events for CURATEUR, her curated, subscription box filled with luxe products. Back in July, she revealed her three-piece seasonal box at a party in the Hamptons during the rebranding of her lifestyle membership (from Box of Style to CURATEUR). Now for her latest CURATEUR event, Zoe and Miranda Kerr joined forces to host a dinner in celebration of the latest goodies from her membership box and Kerr’s beauty line: KORA Organics. Notable attendees included model Behati Prinsloo, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly (her client list includes Megan Fox), and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

“I am beyond grateful to share our latest curation with some of my closest friends and supporters, and my hope is that we are all able to connect and create special moments this season,” said Zoe in a statement. “I love the holiday season, as it’s a beautiful time to spend with family and friends. Also, it’s the most luxurious fashion season filled with sparkle and glamour.”

The location of the star-studded gathering was at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Zoe and Kerr invited tastemakers and close friends to test out beauty products and accessories from brands like Birdies, Sio Beauty Christophe Robin, Eyeko, Illamasqua, SolaWave, and more. There were also a few items from CURATEUR’s winter 2021 box, which is now sold out. (The icon box, however, is still available if you want to check out the limited-edition items, or if you’re a new member you can sign up for the welcome box.)

(+) Courtesy of CURATEUR (+) Courtesy of CURATEUR INFO 1/2

Guests wore their most stylish party attire to help Zoe and Kerr celebrate the special night. Ahead, see the best outfits, including Zoe and Kerr’s own dazzling ensembles. Perhaps their looks will inspire you to dress up for your own holiday festivities.

Rachel Zoe

Courtesy of CURATEUR

Miranda Kerr

Courtesy of CURATEUR

Maeve Reilly

Courtesy of CURATEUR

Behati Prinsloo

Courtesy of CURATEUR

Rebecca Dane

Courtesy of CURATEUR

Jennifer Meyer

Courtesy of CURATEUR

Lindsay Price, Amanda Kloots, & Rebecca Dane