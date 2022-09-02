Menu
(Entertaining)
The Only Cocktail Recipes You Need To Kick Off Fall Party Season
They’re guaranteed hits.
By
Anna Buckman
1 hour ago
knape/E+/Getty Images
For the Ginger Kombucha Mimosa, combine three cups freshly squeezed orange juice and one cup ginger-flavored kombucha in a pitcher. Top with two cups
Chandon Brut
; stir to combine. Put three raspberries at bottom of each champagne flute and pour in kombucha mixture.
Courtesy of Chandon
Create the Passionate Souls Paloma by shaking one and a half ounces
Corralejo Reposado
, a quarter ounce simple syrup, three quarter ounces lemon juice, one ounce passion fruit purée, five dashes cayenne tincture, and three drops
Angostura bitters
together. Fine strain over rocks in a Tajín-rimmed glass and top with grapefruit beer.
Courtesy of Corralejo
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.