The Only Cocktail Recipes You Need To Kick Off Fall Party Season

They’re guaranteed hits.

By Anna Buckman
For the Ginger Kombucha Mimosa, combine three cups freshly squeezed orange juice and one cup ginger-flavored kombucha in a pitcher. Top with two cups Chandon Brut; stir to combine. Put three raspberries at bottom of each champagne flute and pour in kombucha mixture.Courtesy of Chandon
Create the Passionate Souls Paloma by shaking one and a half ounces Corralejo Reposado, a quarter ounce simple syrup, three quarter ounces lemon juice, one ounce passion fruit purée, five dashes cayenne tincture, and three drops Angostura bitters together. Fine strain over rocks in a Tajín-rimmed glass and top with grapefruit beer.Courtesy of Corralejo

