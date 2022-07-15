Summer always brings with it an air of joy and lightness, which provides a welcoming environment for entertaining. With fashion events and soirées abundant out East, there seems to be a new party to attend every weekend. To tap into this celebratory energy, global fashion authority and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe, along with her friend MWH Founder Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, gathered an exclusive group of tastemakers and close friends for a glamorous evening at Moby’s East Hampton on July 14. Attendees were on hand to celebrate CURATEUR x TZR’s JetSet summer. The fashion looks at the event were beyond spectacular, with guests bringing their style A-game.

“Summer has always been a season to slow down and indulge in endless quality time with loved ones, which is why I am beyond excited to share this special moment with such an extraordinary group of friends and supporters,” says Zoe in a press release. “The latest from our premier shopping membership aims to help brighten the lives and lift the spirits of our incredible community, while also adding effortless glamour and inspiration to not only summer jet setting but everyday life.”

Outfits at the intimate dinner ranged from Zoe’s statement feathered gown (a true iconic moment from the host of the night) to cute matching sets from EXPRESS, worn by the likes of influencer Rocky Barnes. Everywhere you looked, there was also a great accessory to be found, especially since guests had their pick of complimentary jewelry from Ring Concierge. Other eventful activities of the night included tarot card readings in the cozy custom seating area by Avocado Mattress and outfit sketches by artist Deanna First. DJ Pamela Tick provided the tunes for the night, as guests mingled and sipped on Tanqueray Sevilla Orange cocktails.

Ahead, see a few standout ensembles from the St. Tropez disco-inspired affair. And, if you, too, are feeling inspired to inject glamour and fun into your summer style, tap into CURATEUR’s Membership program. (Members will enjoy up to 60% off retail from the most coveted brands, rewards, seasonally curated boxes, and style suggestions.)

Rachel Zoe

Greg Kessler

Host of the night and entrepreneur Zoe was dressed to impress. She wore a feathery, one-shoulder gown from Taller Marmo and dazzling jewelry from Ring Concierge.

Rocky Barnes

Greg Kessler

The style content creator arrived to the party in a chic pistachio-green matching set from EXPRESS.

Victoria Justice

Greg Kessler

The actor looked cute and comfy in laid-back separates from EXPRESS, proving that a blazer and shorts look is the perfect combo for summertime soirées.

Madison Grace

Greg Kessler

Fashion influencer Grace wore a floral print ruched dress to the party and this piece just so happens to be one of Zoe’s favorite picks for July from EXPRESS.

Janelle Lloyd

Greg Kessler

Green was seemingly the theme at the dinner party, as content creator Lloyd also selected a minty number to wear for the night. She styled her EXPRESS dress with a white blazer from the label for a pulled-together vibe.

Andi Dorfman

Greg Kessler

Tapping into Zoe’s EXPRESS picks for July, Dorfman rocked an eyelet sleeve crop top and miniskirt look. Her brown and cream Fendi bag perfectly matched back in color to her lace-up sandals.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Greg Kessler

The fitness guru and co-host of the night stunned in a Bronx and Banco dress. She accessorized with Manolo Blahnik heels and jewels from Ring Concierge.

Danielle Bernstein

Greg Kessler

The author and entrepreneur wore a breezy printed dress from Zimmermann, which she styled with a vintage Bvlgari pendant, a vintage Chanel belt, and a KBH Jewels body chain. A dainty Gucci clutch complemented her summertime outfit.