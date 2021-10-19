Rachel Zoe’s Favorite Season Is Fall — Here Are Her Must-Have Items

The world of luxury goods can be overwhelming. How do you know which $100 candle is actually worth the splurge? And between all the well-known fashion labels and nascent luxe brands, where does one begin to shop for high-end clothing? Thus, it’s always best to take a few pointers from Rachel Zoe, an industry authority who has a reputable history of hunting down the investment pieces actually worth their weight in gold. Zoe’s CURATEUR fall box of luxury must-have items, for example, essentially doubles as an autumn-themed starter pack for lavish connoisseurs.

Zoe recently hosted a dinner party at The Terrace, a restaurant located in The Maybourne Beverly Hills, in honor of the fall 2021 Curation box. At the event, she outlined the thought process behind her selections: “As we enter my favorite fashion season, I am beyond excited to share the fall edition of CURATEUR with some of my closest friends and supporters,” said Zoe. “This time of year is about refreshing and resetting daily life as we create new routines, and my hope is that this curation brings some extra style to the lives of our members this fall.”

So what exactly are those rejuvenating goods Zoe hinted at? First, there’s a knitwear poncho from ParrishLA that’s ripe with styling potential (layer it over a turtleneck, pair it with jeans, or use it as outerwear — the options are endless). Next up in the box’s lineup is the ultra-hydrating serum by NUORI and a Naeem Khan rose candle that’ll make a lovely, feminine-scented addition to your collection of scents.

And while Zoe did most of the legwork in terms of curation, you’re also given the opportunity to customize your box because the fall box includes bonus goodies. You can take your pick between two jewelry options and two different beauty options: There’s either Oma The Label’s Timepiece Bracelet, a chunky chain inspired by vintage watch links, or the Abuja Bracelet, a series of interlocked golden charms. As for beauty, you have the choice of either receiving the Fekkai body oil or khôl eyeliner by Jillian Dempsey.

Now, there are two different ways to get your hands on the fall Curation box. You can sign up as a Star Member, which allows you to buy individual season boxes for $99. Or, if you’re ready to take the plunge, the annual subscription plan — aka the Icon Membership — costs $349.99. And while that number is steep, when you do the math, the yearly membership breaks down to an astounding deal. (The total retail value for the items featured in the fall 2021 box is about $449.) You can rest assured that with each box, you’re receiving luxury items that amount to well beyond what you pay for the membership.

If a particular luxury-loving friend of yours came to mind while perusing through Zoe’s autumnal must-haves and you thought, “Oh, they’d love this” — great news. For both active Icon or Star CURATEUR members, you can purchase a one-time gift box and send it to your bestie who appreciates the finer things. However, it’s worth noting that the seasonal Curation box will ship out the same season it’s purchased. Therefore, if you plan on sending out a CURATEUR box as a holiday gift, it might be best to wait until the winter drop, which will ship around mid-December.

Shop the most recent Curation box below. And if you’re in the market for even more luxury products recommended by fashion insiders, consider CURATEUR’s Icon box, which launched earlier this month in partnership with the one and only Iris Apfel.

