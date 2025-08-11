Gracie Abrams turned to GapStudio for her most recent moment in the spotlight. The stylish breakthrough singer-songwriter was leading the lineup at Outside Lands festival in San Francisco over the weekend, enlisting the services of Gap Inc. executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen to create a look as memorable as her set.

For her first time performing at the event, the 25-year-old wore a floor-length blush pink gown in vieux rose silk crepe de chine with a deep v-neckline. The pleated, goddess-style dress also featured an open back veiled by a cascading silk fringed cape, resulting in an ethereal silhouette on stage.

In a press release, Posen (who also recently created a custom red carpet Athleta dress for Simone Biles for the ESPY Awards that pioneered the idea of “performance couture”) explained that he designed Abrams’ ensemble to “respond to her every motion” and to echo the star’s “graceful movement.”

Making the commission for Abrams even more special, Posen said that he was honored to dress the performer for her milestone moment in Gap Inc’s own hometown of San Francisco. “It’s a look imagined in San Francisco...created for one of the city’s biggest cultural moments,” he said, adding: "It's always been an exciting part of my career and my continued work at Gap Inc. to recognize and dress the next generation of great artists and icons of influence.”

Posen also spent the weekend at the event himself, overseeing Gap's inaugural 'Hoodie House' initiative, which saw festival-goers and artists create and customize clothing with proceeds going to local youth-focused non-profit Holy Stitch.

Abrams, who also made her debut on the Glastonbury bill this year, received rave reviews for her performance, with the LA Times noting that politicians Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom were among her most visible cheering fans singing along in the audience.

Zac Posen and Gracie Abrams @ZacPosen

The California-born chart-topper has become as admired for her on-stage outfits as her vocal range since being catapulted to stardom. For her recent Madison Square Gardens show in New York City, she dazzled in a custom plated white satin camellia jacquard dress with a scarlet satin belt by Chanel.

Abrams officially became an ambassador for the luxury house in January, coinciding with the release of the Spring/Summer 2025 pre-collection campaign, in which she was lensed by Craig McDean with Sofia Coppola as artistic director.‌

Abrams, who also was announced as a global brand ambassador for beauty line Hourglass Cosmetics this year, has become known for her penchant for wearing bandanas on stage too — helping to cement their status as an it girl accessory among Gen Zs and millennials alike.

In fact, after the “Close To You” singer wore one of Los Angeles-based Oddli’s printed head scarves on stage during her Glastobury set, the brand teamed up with her to produce a limited-edition range of bandanas cut, sewn, dyed, and printed in her hometown of LA to ensure her fans could get in on the action too.

Abrams continues her tour this week with shows at the iconic Red Rocks Ampitheater in Colorado. What will she wear next?