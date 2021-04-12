Miranda Kerr has been “patiently waiting” to launch her brand’s new moisturizer for over a year. It was delayed as a result of COVID-19, but the model is happy to announce that the Kora Organics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer is finally here. And, like the rest of the formulas in the Kora family, this new addition is packed with superfoods and certified organic.

“This moisturizer has been something that I’ve wanted to do for such a long time,” says Kerr to TZR. “It’s like the crème de la crème of all creams. It’s a really luxurious, nourishing, rich moisturizer that I feel hasn’t been created in this space.” And that’s not all, the new Turmeric Glow Moisturizer also marks Kora’s first refillable product, though Kerr says the brand is working to make all of its products refillable, shifting toward a more sustainable glass packaging.

The formula itself features nourishing desert date oil, rosehip oil, antioxidant-rich maracuja oil (aka passionfruit), and protein-packed marine microalgae. Finally, it uses liposomal technology to encapsulate a blend of brightening ingredients, (turmeric, licorice, and Kora’s signature noni fruit), which help target the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, dullness, and fine lines and wrinkles. The liposomes burst, Kerr explains, upon application to the skin.

Courtesy of Kora Organics

Like Kora’s other products, the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer is crystal-infused. And while most of the label’s formulas feature rose quartz, this one includes citrine, the look of which also inspired the moisturizer’s jewel-like packaging. Citrine, Kerr says, “is all about bringing light and abundance into your life.” Her interest in crystals, by the way, dates back to her childhood. Kerr’s grandfather was a house mover, she explains. “In Australia, they pick up the house and they lift it from the root up and move the house to the other side of the country,” she says. “So when he was doing that, he came across all these big geode crystals that were naturally in the ground. And he would bring them home to my grandmother. She wasn't really that fussed with them.” Kerr however, was fascinated with them, though she didn’t understand their differences and uses until years later when she found a crystal shop while on family vacation in Byron Bay.

Crystals are just one example of how Kerr merges self-care and skin care into one. She also includes the placement of a significant word on the back of each product. “Every product has a positive word to uplift the energy of the product, because we're all energetic beings,” she explains, “and this is a way to kind of include that into the experience of your little self- care ritual.” For example, she explains, the Milky Mushroom Cleanser is stamped with “forgiveness,” which came from a habit Kerr developed of saying forgiveness prayers while brushing her teeth. “I forgive myself or I forgive anyone that has hurt me intentionally or unintentionally or if I've said something to myself to even hurt myself intentionally or unintentionally, because sometimes we, as human beings, can be the most critical on ourselves. And so it's important to have that little ritual,” she says.

Courtesy of Kora Organics

The Turmeric Glow Moisturizer is now available on KoraOrganics.com and Sephora.com.

