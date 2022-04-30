I can vividly remember a time when all I wanted to wear during the summer were rompers. The ease of just putting on one thing that doubles as a top and bottom (essentially building out an outfit for you) was exciting to say the least. Looking at my closet now, I haven’t owned a romper in a few years but playsuits may just be the thing to change that.

Playsuits, sometimes referred to as onesies, are as fun as they sound: They’re tight-fitting rompers the length of biker shorts, longer than bodysuits but shorter than jumpsuits. And the most notable thing about playsuits is how easy they are to wear, which is probably why I wore them so often in my adolescence. As excited as I am to churn out statement looks this summer, my style has been very centered on ease as of late. I, of course, still care about looking stylish (and dare I say trendy) but sometimes the thought of planning out a three-part outfit is overwhelming. More often than not I end up wearing the different variation of jeans and/or pants with a nice top.

The idea of an elevated onesie is by no means new. Recently, the ever-sensual catsuit made its rounds as one of the trendiest garments when it was seen on ‘It’ girls like Lori Harvey and Julia Fox. Top musical performers, like Dua Lipa, tend to opt for the look often because it provides room for mobility while being comfortable and easy to zhoosh up for outlandish performances. Designers like Victor Glemaud and LaQuan Smith featured variations of tight-fitting jumpsuits in their Fall/Winter 2021 shows — not to mention searches for ‘catsuit’ surely skyrocketed after Zöe Kravitz reminded the world how sexy a leather onesie can look (at least on her).

Considering the trendiness of catsuits in the colder months it’s no surprise that the cropped iteration is poised to be big this summer — and personally, even if it wasn’t a trend, it’s just too versatile to not incorporate into my style for the warmer months.

Thinking about what life will look like for me this summer, the term ‘on the go’ definitely comes to mind. From vacation trips to work events my wardrobe will need to accommodate my running around while still looking cute manifesto. Luckily, it seems there’s a style of playsuit for every scenario and occasion, and limitless ways to style the look. Throwing an oversized blazer over a knee-length playsuit could easily take me into the office, while adding a pair of heels to a scantily short playsuit is perfect for a night out.

Ahead, see the playsuit brands and pieces I’m shopping for summer.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Workout Playsuit

The Daytime Playsuit

The Going Out Playsuit

The Everyday Playsuit

The Lounge Playsuit