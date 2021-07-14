Jennifer Lopez Is Not Tired Of Dad Sneakers Just Yet — She Likes This Pair

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion sense shines brightly, whether she’s performing onstage in a costume or simply walking down the street with beau Ben Affleck. Her street style IRL ranges from casual athletic separates like sweats and leggings to a flowing beach-inspired dress. At the heart of her personal style, especially on her days off from work, is comfort. She likes to wear soft tops, movement-friendly pants, and walkable shoes. This is where Lopez’s sneakers come into play, specifically, her dad sneakers. For fans who heed the superstar’s outfits, these kicks could become your next favorite pair as they go with everything.

On July 13, Lopez and her daughter Emme went on a shopping trip in West Hollywood. The singer wore a casual outfit for the mother-and-daughter date, which consisted of a white cropped rib tank, asymmetrically-buttoned pants, and a pair of chunky sneakers. (The style has had a few seasons of success since first popping up on the Balenciaga runway.) Lopez’s pair of kicks is from The Kooples and the all-white shoe is an understated everyday pick. Though she wore it with pants, she could easily rework the footwear with a maxi dress or even a summer skirt. As for accessories, the singer piled on the gold jewelry and wore a pair of oversized square-frame sunglasses. She completed the look with a Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat crossbody bag.

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

J.Lo isn’t the only celebrity who loves to wear comfy dad sneakers while on the go. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dakota Johnson all have rocked the style on their days off. The elevated soles give you a nice boost in height (but doesn’t kill your heels like a four-inch stiletto would) and dad sneakers lend a casualness to your everyday ensemble. They’re the ultimate versatile footwear for any occasion and any season.

For those who have always secretly wanted to try the trend, Lopez’s exact white chunky dad sneakers are available to shop below. Should you have any doubts about pulling off the singer’s exact look with your own pair of dad kicks, worry not. You can style them however you want, like with a dress or even denim shorts. Who knows, these shoes could even become your staple pair for the fall.

