As the fashion world constantly evolves, one thing remains constant: the power of a good pair of shoes. While I never used to invest in my footwear, seeing as they inevitably get worn in and don’t have the same longevity as a bag or jewelry, I’ve recently had a shift in mentality. In fact, lately, all I can think about are shoes. I have about 10 pairs sitting in my shopping cart, all waiting to be purchased. But they’re not your average footwear: they’re statement-making shoes.

This season, I’m prioritizing fanciful footwear while letting the rest of my outfit remain simple and easy. After all, I always seem to reach for the same pieces: jeans that fit just right or an LBD that can do no wrong. Instead of buying into trends, I opt for a minimal wardrobe foundation (with a few exceptions, of course) — and now, I can let my feet do the talking. And while the pairs I’m eyeing will wear down with good mileage, a little extra care and a great cobbler will extend their lifespan.

Gone are the days when shoes were an afterthought in my outfits. Now they’ll turn heads and be an effortless way to make my outfits look cooler. And with spring fully in motion and summer just around the corner, I’m eagerly anticipating ditching my boots and practical footwear for a few opulent styles that’ll elevate my warm-weather wardrobe.

From classic designs to bold and unexpected options, the three statement shoe trends ahead are ones I’ll wear on repeat this season.

Lace It Up

dward Berthelot/Getty Images

When it comes to warm-weather shoes, nothing beats a pair of strappy sandals. In particular, I’m eyeing the colorful selections and sculptural shapes offered by Molly Goddard and Brother Vellies. They’re so versatile: you can wear them with dresses, denim, trousers — you name it.

For a quick style hack, I love wrapping the lengthy straps around the leg of my pants for a tapered look. I also love opting for a bright color to add a little zest to an otherwise minimal outfit. Whatever style you choose, strappy sandals are a must have for any summer wardrobe, and you’ll find yourself reaching for them again and again.

Embellished To Perfection

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The embellishment trend is going strong this year, so you’ll see your favorite shoes imbued with extra details. There’s a breadth of footwear options for you, including sparkling crystal sandals, studded flats, and intricately embroidered heels. Basically, what was once considered a party shoe is now an optimal choice for everyday footwear, and the girly girl in me is ecstatic about it. I love playing up a simple pair of jeans and a white T-shirt with embellished ballerinas or adding drama to my go-to LBD with a bejeweled stiletto. More is more with this trend — and I plan to sparkle my way through the season!

Nothing But Net

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You’re likely more than familiar with Bottega Veneta’s viral mesh heels, and luckily this design is still en vogue for summer. The netted footwear comes in many variations, from the aforementioned sultry option to a cute pastel slingback mule. I personally plan to pair my netted pumps with denim cutoffs and an oversized button-down for a relaxed and sophisticated summer look.