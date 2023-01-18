In case you missed it, Lori Harvey hosted her 26th birthday bash over the weekend. The event took place at The Fleur Room lounge in West Hollywood and featured a star-studded guest list. If you have yet to see all the outfits celebrities wore to Harvey’s birthday party, you’re in for a treat. A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, and more all attended the special gathering in the most incredible sultry outfits. Additionally, Harvey’s own ensembles deserved a round of applause, too, as she, too, was dressed to impress of course.

As the host and birthday girl, the socialite prepared not one but two brilliant looks and both were a feast for the eyes. For Harvey’s first look, which she wore to an intimate dinner at Los Angeles’ LAVO Ristorante, she picked out a black midi dress from The Attico, which featured an asymmetrical hem and elegant draping around the neckline. She paired it with strappy Saint Laurent sandals and a chunky Panthère ring from Cartier.

After the dinner, Harvey changed into a black bodycon dress with sultry chest cutouts by Agent Provocateur for her party. She kept the rest of her outfit simple and teamed it with only a pair of matching barely-there heels from Femme, letting the striking silhouette shine all on its own.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

HEDO / BACKGRID

As for what the rest of the guests wore to Harvey’s birthday party that night, scroll ahead to take a peek at their outfits.

Hailey Bieber

HEDO / BACKGRID

Bieber wore a strapless mini dress made from draped panels of lace and tulle. (It came from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture collection.) She teamed it with a set of black semi-sheer cutout stockings that had a built-in garter strap effect, plus a pair of glossy Alexandre Vauthier pumps. Lastly, she toted her favorite Le 5 À 7 shoulder bag from Saint Laurent.

Kendall Jenner

Meanwhile, Jenner sported a slinky sheer black dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin and teamed it with a pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik heels to match.

Lizzo

Lizzo wore a head-to-toe Diesel look, which came straight from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway collection. Her outfit was comprised of a pair of cargo pants and a belted silk halter-neck top.

Tiffany Haddish

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Haddish opted for a white blazer dress, which she teamed with black accouterments, like a pair of knee-high boots and a clutch, for contrast. She rounded out the look with a medley of rings and a chunky pendant necklace.