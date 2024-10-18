Denim trends have a funny way of returning when you least expect it. Skinny jeans popped out of nowhere (or from Miuccia Prada’s design playbook, that is). Horseshoe silhouettes made their way back to the street style scene. Next on the menu: patchwork denim. First taking off in the ‘70s, the design oozes funky, free-spirited vibes. And this season, designers are serving up unexpected, out-of-the-box versions to play around with — in other words, your denim outfits are about to get an upgrade.

On the Fall/Winter 2024 runways, patchwork denim took on many forms. At Chloé’s buzzed-about show, the look appeared by way of straight-leg jeans, which were paired with a ruffled lace blouse. (The whole outfit felt decidedly boho-chic, an aesthetic newly appointed creative director Chemena Kamali single-handedly revived.) Ahluwalia turned patchwork on its head, offering a form-fitting striped jacket alongside a coordinating floor-sweeping skirt. Similarly, at Fendi, a model donned a topper and midi combo consisting of light and dark wash denim.

Though the style is getting the catwalk stamp of approval lately, Rails’ Denim Designer Nicole Caldwell makes a good point: “Patchwork denim is a classic trend that never goes out of style,” she tells TZR, noting that the Los Angeles-based brand’s customers have been loving the look for quite some time now. To wit, Rails introduced the Getty Crop in Ecru Patchwork in its spring 2022 collection and has barely been able to keep it in stock since.

What’s more, Linney Warren, Rails’ VP of women’s design, says another appealing factor is its year-round versatility. In the spring, she suggests pairing patchwork jeans with a tee and sandals for a bold yet easy outfit. “As the temperature drops, switch it up by layering with our Gallery coat and a cozy knit sweater.” Stylist Kim Appelt also shared some advice. “If a luxe, classic upscale vibe is your style, it’s all about pairing your patchwork jeans with elevated, timeless pieces to balance the casual nature of the denim,” she notes. For instance, a tailored, double-breasted blazer in a neutral tone shade alongside the bottoms makes for a polished outfit, she says. “Slip into sleek, pointed-toe pumps or leather loafers in black or nude to keep the look sophisticated and elongate your legs,” Appelt adds. Finally, round out the ensemble with minimal accents (like a chic belt) and a top-handle bag. Ahead, explore 10 cool patchwork denim looks, from slouchy jeans to cozy jackets, for fall.

FRAME The Patchwork Midi Skirt $378 See On FRAME Sticking to the same wash throughout, FRAME’s patchwork midi skirt is a minimal, refined spin on the trend. It’s made from recycled rigid denim fabric, giving it a unique design.

Rails Getty Crop Wide Leg $218 See On Rails Behold: Rails’ best-selling cropped wide-leg patchwork jeans. Though the white and beige color combo may be best suited for summer, these bottoms would also work with a cashmere cardigan this season.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE Upcycled Denim Dress with Back Gathering $1,595 See On Shopbop Dive head first into the trend via A.W.A.K.E. MODE’s upcycled denim dress. It certainly doesn’t need much styling — a leather jacket and loafers will do.

MM6 Maison Margiela Patchwork Denim Jacket $770 See On Mytheresa Trade in your trusty dark blue denim jacket for this light-wash patchwork style. It’ll lend a bit of edge to any fall ‘fit.

Chloé Denim Patchwork Flare Leg Pants $1,490 See On Neiman Marcus The aforementioned Chloé jeans, here. Much like on the runway, the model is pictured wearing the bottoms with a frilly lace top — a chic mash-up to test-drive this season.

Area Patchwork Denim Heart Bandeau Top $950 See On Neiman Marcus Give off main character energy in Area’s patchwork bandeau. With a midriff-baring silhouette and heart-shaped design, the piece is a step above the rest.

Gap High Rise Patchwork Barrel Jeans $90 $71 See On Gap A retro-inspired take on the barrel jeans trend, this high-rise patchwork style from Gap will look great with a plain white tee, as shown on the model.

Sézane Rony Jacket $380 See On Sézane Tap into two autumn trends at once with Sézane’s bomber patchwork denim jacket. Thanks to its versatile silhouette and timeless style, it’s bound to be a hero piece in your outerwear collection.

Levi's Button Midi Skirt $98 See On Levi's When in doubt, a denim midi skirt will always be a winner, no matter what you team it with. And this cool iteration will surely get a lot of mileage this season.