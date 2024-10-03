And so goes the final farewell to summer and the grand opening of fall this month. The season where we unlock our innermost Nora Ephron-esque behavior (bouquet of newly sharpened pencils and all) and immerse ourselves in cozy knits, boots, and most importantly, fantastic outerwear. And as you sip your piping hot lattes and leap across fallen leaves, it’s fall’s hottest take on a classic silhouette that’ll have you rejoicing amidst the crisp and chilly air. Behold, the leather bomber jacket.

Fashion has seen many iterations of the bomber jacket, but this season’s slick leather versions, specifically seen on the runways of Valentino and Loewe as well as a string of celeb fans like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, is the one new piece of outerwear you’ll want to invest in. Tuck away your school-girl like peacoats for the moment, and embrace the city-girl coolness of its edgier counterpart.

The beauty of the leather bomber lies in its versatility: It’s casual enough to wear with jeans and formal enough to throw over an evening gown. And, if you, like this certain writer, bemoan the oncoming onslaught of cold weather, you’ll at least be comforted knowing that you’ll look amazing, and most importantly, remain warm. Check out TZR’s top ten favorite bomber jackets for fall.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket $6,500 See On YSL The pot of gold at the end of the leather bomber jacket rainbow is undoubtedly this Saint Laurent Lambskin jacket that comes in both black and brown. Possessing that hint of Parisian refinement and fashion-insider cred (Hadid and Bieber are both fans of the style), it’s confidence personified into one fabulous piece of outerwear. This is “the one” you’ll keep forever.

Loewe Balloon Jacket $7,250 See on Loewe High on the list of the most desired piece of outerwear for fall is this straight-off-the-runway Loewe dark brown bomber style. With its oversized, bubbled silhouette, funnel neck and buckle detail at the waistband, you’ll be full fashion all season.

Rick Owens Flight Cropped Leather Bomber Jacket $2,365 See On My Theresa Cropped and cinched, this fitted version of the leather bomber jacket is perfect for those seeking out a sleeker silhouette. In fashion math, the proportions of wearing a cropped jacket with high waisted skirts or pants equals the quintessential addition to your wardrobe.

Khaite Shellar Leather Jacket $4,500 See On Net-A-Porter It wouldn’t be fall or outerwear without an element of shearling added to the mix. Even with the statement shearling collar, this leather bomber jacket from Khaite stays true to the minimalistic luxury code the brand is known for.

Nanushka The Lilima $825 See On Nanushka Nanushka, a fashion favorite, makes this bomber jacket out of “alt leather” — an animal-free alternative to leather, and boasts extra layers of down padding for when the days get colder. It’s a stealth way to stay both fashionable and warm. So you won’t be shivering your way through your chicness.

Calvin Klein Leather Bomber Jacket $549 $384 See On Calvin Klein The ultimate minimalist brand goes oversized with this dark brown leather bomber jacket. Pair it with a hoodie or a thick, cashmere sweater and jeans, and you’ve got the perfect weekend-ready jacket.

Coach Bomber Jacket $695 See On Coach A quilted leather bomber jackets adds a bit of a twist to the classic style and keeps it fresh and new. Wear it with a mini skirt, sheer tights, and your favorite Mary Janes or over-the-knee boots.

COS Hooded Leather Bomber Jacket $590 See On COS Try a menswear-hoodie-like version for an oversized look. Wear it with a wide leg pant, and you’ll be on point with fall’s looser silhouettes.

Banana Republic Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket $600 See On Banana Republic Ever the staple for long-lasting classics, Banana Republic also makes an oversized version this season that can further create the slouchy-meets-sophisticated aesthetic for fall.