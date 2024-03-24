(Shopping)
Top Handle Bags Are Coming In Hot This Season
A new spring staple.
It’s been almost three weeks since Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2024 came to a close. So, by now, you’ve likely had a chance to sit back and let all the newness sink in. One major takeaway we must discuss? According to industry heavy hitters, 2023’s sought-after slouchy, soft (and almost pillow-like) totes may soon by usurped, with boxy, rectangular top-handle silhouettes taking the title as their successor. The evidence lies in designers’ latest collections; these structured looks didn’t just make appearances at two or three shows — they ruled the runways.
The style really started picking up steam in Milan, where Italian fashion houses like Gucci and Bottega Veneta introduced their takes on the attention-commanding shape; the former delivered a rich maroon croc-embossed piece, while the latter opted for a skinny black style that was shaped like a loaf of bread. Then, the following week in the City of Lights, it seemed like every household name was ready to show off long and skinny top-handle bags. The silhouette was spotted at Miu Miu (in the form of duffel-like tote), Louis Vuitton (by way of a makeup bag-esque style), and Dior (complete with an embossed finish).
Sure, you could wait to splurge on one of these designer purses when they drop next autumn. But considering the look is gaining momentum fast, we’d recommend getting your hands on a style this spring. To help you in the shopping department, TZR scoured the internet for 11 worth your attention.