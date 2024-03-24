It’s been almost three weeks since Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2024 came to a close. So, by now, you’ve likely had a chance to sit back and let all the newness sink in. One major takeaway we must discuss? According to industry heavy hitters, 2023’s sought-after slouchy, soft (and almost pillow-like) totes may soon by usurped, with boxy, rectangular top-handle silhouettes taking the title as their successor. The evidence lies in designers’ latest collections; these structured looks didn’t just make appearances at two or three shows — they ruled the runways.

The style really started picking up steam in Milan, where Italian fashion houses like Gucci and Bottega Veneta introduced their takes on the attention-commanding shape; the former delivered a rich maroon croc-embossed piece, while the latter opted for a skinny black style that was shaped like a loaf of bread. Then, the following week in the City of Lights, it seemed like every household name was ready to show off long and skinny top-handle bags. The silhouette was spotted at Miu Miu (in the form of duffel-like tote), Louis Vuitton (by way of a makeup bag-esque style), and Dior (complete with an embossed finish).

(+) Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Gucci Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Bottega Veneta Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Sure, you could wait to splurge on one of these designer purses when they drop next autumn. But considering the look is gaining momentum fast, we’d recommend getting your hands on a style this spring. To help you in the shopping department, TZR scoured the internet for 11 worth your attention.