After dozens (err, more like hundreds) of shows and presentations in New York, London, and Milan, the fashion month tour is swiftly coming to an end. Well, kind of. Sure, Paris may be the last stop on the calendar, but it’s also the longest. With nine fashion-filled days in the City of Lights, there’s much sartorial action to look forward to this Spring/Summer 2025 season. And that goes for the street style moments captured outside the venues, too. Parisian women and those visiting from around the world never miss the mark when it comes to their show looks, as solidified by the ensembles thus far.

The first day provided no shortage of fall outfit inspiration. Since the weather in Paris this week is quite chilly, showgoers kept warm in luxe outerwear. Influencer Pernille Teisbaek stepped out in a timeless trench coat, while Zita d'Hauteville, a partner manager at YouTube, turned heads in a playful cheetah print jacket. Fall-ready boots, too, were out in full force. Dior’s soon-to-be-viral D-Idole Heeled Boot was a popular footwear choice for the fashion house’s show — d'Hauteville and content creator Leonie Hanne took to the sidewalks in the sleek style.

Below, take in the best street style moments at PFW Spring/Summer 2025 — so far. As always, we’ll update the gallery with more swoon-worthy outfits as they come in.

Day 1

Teisbaek proved that sometimes, all your outfit needs is a classic jacket, such as a trench coat.

Philadelphia-based drag performer Sapphira Cristál brought out an ultra-fuzzy coat to kick of PFW festivities.

This attendee pulled out all the stops with her look, arriving at Dior in a skirt that reads Miss Dior.

Here, the aforementioned Dior boots, which are polarizing but polished.

Fashion writer and maximalist Kristen Bateman made a bold statement in a plaid blazer and floral skirt look.

This cream and stark white combo is a fresh take on tonal dressing.