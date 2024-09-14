Just as quickly as it came, New York Fashion Week has come to a close, sending the fashion set across the pond to merry Old England. Londontown is next in line to be abuzz with influencers, editors, industry insiders, and designers, igniting the city streets with stylish moments at every corner. And that’s not just in reference to the runways. As many know, London has its own sartorial rhythm, one that’s strummed for decades and sprouted iconic heritage labels like Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, and Alexander McQueen as well as more modern ones like Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha. So, it’s natural that the street style during London Fashion Week delivers some of the best of the month as a whole. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, the city’s signature style cocktail of unapologetic rebellion and classic British elegance was in full force.

Indeed, from the jump, attendees of the six-day event’s collections brought their A-game, donning looks that added some heat to the British chill that’s already in the air. Always ahead of the curve, the crowd was quick to display trends just seen on NYC runways last week. There were all-white ensembles (American Labor Day rules be damned) and bold denim moments on full display. And that’s just on the first day.

Ahead, the bold British style moments flooding the streets of London during fashion week. And, stay tuned as TZR updates this list with more moments throughout the following days.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Why settle for one trend, when you can mix and match multiple? One guest seamlessly complemented patchwork denim with a graphic mesh long-sleeve top. She took it to the next level with a pop of fiery red via a sculptural handle bag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It seems bold bottoms are the look du jour among LFW attendees this season. This guest went for black-and-white tie-dye denim, neutralized with black separates including a sheer top, leather jacket, and handbag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sequins are not just for the holiday season. In fact, a glittering skirt can work nicely for everyday, when paired with more grounded pieces. This guest, for example, balanced out her shimmering midi with gray sweatshirt, black wool coat, black kitten heel pumps and a Balenciaga bag.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Regencycore is alive and well at LFW. This guest effortlessly revived the trend that swept the fashion world two years ago, making it feel fresh and fun for fall. Decked in an all-white ensemble, she layered a white empire-waist dress over a lace skirt, accessorizing with a white pearl-embellished handbag and leather sandals (with socks, of course, as it’s chilly in the UK!).

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Nothing feels as British as a tailored tartan suit. Dubbing her look “#Britcore” in a recent Instagram post, model Isabella Charlotta Poppius donned a Rowing Blazers jacket with coordinating bell-bottomed trousers by Jane Atelier. A little interest was added by way of leopard pumps.