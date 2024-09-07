Intimate dinners. Late-night parties. Runway shows. New York Fashion Week is back, baby. Needless to say, the sidewalks all around the Big Apple — think downtown, midtown, and uptown — are flooding with awe-inspiring street style looks from editors, stylists, tastemakers, and more industry insiders attending the Spring/Summer 2025 festivities. In other words, it’s safe to say no sartorial stone will be left unturned this week.

If you recall, last September, New York was hit with a downright brutal heatwave, which made attendees flex their style muscles, assembling breathable, lightweight looks (that wouldn't cause even more sweat). Fortunately, that isn’t the case this time around. Thanks to the balmy — and seriously beautiful — weather, showgoers are stepping out in all sorts of creative outfit formulas. On Wednesday night, for example, fashion girls took to the Proenza Schouler show in everything from sultry sheer tops (like a writer and Magasin founder Laura Reilly) to fall-ready leather maxi skirts (as seen on influencer Charlotte Groeneveld). And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Without further ado, scroll ahead to take in all the best street style moments from NYFW Spring/Summer 2025. Per usual, we’ll update the gallery daily with more need-to-see ensembles, so consider bookmarking this post.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Shopbop’s Senior Fashion Director Caroline Maguire stood out in paint-splattered jeans and a Balenciaga bag adorned with quirky charms.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

If you need more proof that capris are having a moment, this is it.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee gave a lesson in print mixing, hitting the Area show in a checkered knit top and argyle bike shorts.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Content creator Vanessa Hong proved just how chic an all-white look can be.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee grounded her vibrant patterned skirt with a simple white tee.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Keep rocking your midriff-baring crop tops — summer’s not over yet.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Street style star Chloe King outdid herself this week, opting for a colorful paint-like blouse and sunny yellow sequin skirt.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Try mixing together various neutrals for a fresh minimalist look, as shown by influencer TyLynn Nguyen.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Reilly got in on the sheer trend, layering a see-through black top over a bra.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Model and entrepreneur Jessie Andrews donned an eye-catching netted maxi dress and printed scarf.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Influencer Charlotte Groeneveld arrived at Proenza Schouler decked out in sleek black pieces.