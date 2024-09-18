During fashion week in New York and London, it’s not unusual to witness whimsical, somewhat outlandish outfit formulas on attendees. Ruffled blouses alongside track pants, rhinestone socks with chunky Crocs — the creativity never ceases to amaze, and this time around was no different. But things tend to take a sartorial U-turn once the festivities begin in Milan. No, that’s not to say the street style moments aren’t inspiring — they’re just a bit more polished and put-together. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, though, given Italy is home to storied fashion houses like Prada, Fendi, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta.

It’s also worth mentioning that attendees typically opt for pieces from the designer showing. For instance, on day one at Fendi, a group of fashion folks posed for photos, donning sleek looks from the luxury label. One guest was snapped holding the brand’s beige leather By The Way Selleria carryall with its lollipop holder bag charm (yes, you read that right ... lollipop holder, which retails for a cool $620). But perhaps the buzziest item was Fendi’s pink bodysuit, which was spotted on the likes of Emili Sindlev and Yoyo Cao. With the other aforementioned brands presenting later in the week, there will be plenty more new-season designer items to gush over.

With that in mind, take in the best street style looks at MFW Spring/Summer 2025 below, and don’t forget to come back for more moments throughout the week.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Influencer Tamu McPherson looked equal parts elevated and comfortable in a hooded top, which she wore underneath a robe-like jacket.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

One sign cold weather is on its way? Numerous showgoers, including this fashion girl, stepped out in suede looks.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Take it from this street style star: Two leather bottoms are better than one.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

No pants, no problem — simply make your blazer the look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

You’ve probably never thought about carrying your designer bag inside a netted tote — until now.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

There’s something about this maroon and bright red mash-up that’s so ... captivating.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Here’s proof you needn’t wait until the season’s first snowfall to rock a cute furry hat.