Over the past few weeks, designers across New York, London, and Milan have presented their fall 2024 collections to rooms full of style insiders. Now, it’s the French fashion houses’ time to shine. Indeed, the last leg of fashion month is underway: Paris. The city of lights is the longest stop (nine days with over 70 shows and 38 presentations, NBD), and some might say it’s the most glamorous, too. Then again, when you have famed fashion houses like Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu as mainstays on the schedule, how could it not be? The grand spectacle is not all about the catwalks, though; the street style at Paris Fashion Week is equally as awe-inspiring.

The Dior show always draws in a large crowd from all corners of the industry — influencers, editors, and stylists included — and this season, it felt like everyone who's anyone was in attendance. Case in point: Big names like Yoyo Cao, Charlotte Groeneveld, and Amina Muaddi have all made an appearances thus far, each dressed in chic black and white look (presumably courtesy of the luxury label). Other memorable moments? When fashion girls arrived in droves to take in Ester Manas’ latest designs, wearing punchy, print-heavy looks — a signature for the emerging Brussels-based brand.

Scroll ahead for all the best street style looks photographed outside the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows. Friendly reminder: This gallery will be updated daily, so consider bookmarking this page.

Day 1

WWD/Getty Images

Margaret Zhang just influenced us to add a cape-like coat to our spring outerwear rotation.

WWD/Getty Images

An I-never-thought-of-that styling trick seen in Paris? Wearing your jacket and sweater on one shoulder (you know all the cool girls are going to do this in no time).

WWD/Getty Images

Here, a fringe-y long jacket gives this guest’s breezy white maxi dress a winter-y touch.

WWD/Getty Images

Now this is what we call a statement coat — use a similar style to jazz up a simple T-shirt and jeans, or follow this attendee’s lead and go equally bold with the rest of your look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Muaddi’s sleeveless utilitarian jacket here is a must-have for transitional weather.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This show-goer, who was spotted outside the Ester Manas show, grounded her vibrant set with a black distressed leather jacket.

WWD/Getty Images

To add character to a neutral look, follow this insider’s lead and add a silver belt.

WWD/Getty Images

This guest was all smiles in her whimsical gingham-on-gingham outfit.

WWD/Getty Images

You didn’t think the red tights craze would slow down in Paris, did you? We love the way it’s accessorized with matching crimson accessories here.