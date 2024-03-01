April showers bring May flowers is an age-old saying that’s, well, pretty self-explanatory. But really, we’d argue the dreary season rears its ugly head in March. Sure, snowstorms may be in the rearview mirror at this point; however, the forecast this month typically calls for rain, rain, and more rain. And a torrential downpour, as you know, can seriously mess with your outfit. Soggy, dripping wet clothing? No, thank you. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to this common fashion conundrum: leaning into cute and functional rainy-day looks. So long as you arm yourself with a handful of waterproof outfits in the forthcoming weeks, there’s no need to stress over a not-so-cute wardrobe situation.

The most crucial piece of clothing to start with is a water-repellant jacket, and the current offerings on the market will make braving the unpleasant forecasts much more bearable. Moncler and Rains’ high-quality styles won’t let you down — both brands are leaders in the rain gear department, after all. And if you’re drawn to classic trench coats, the new styles at Uniqlo and Everlane are sure to be in heavy rotation.

Then there’s your footwear to consider. Though a rain boot is the obvious and most practical choice, don’t forget about rubber clogs (we’d recommend these Hunter babies) or perhaps even a leather loafer. You probably won’t want to wear them during a flash flood warning, but a light drizzle shouldn’t be a problem.

Ahead, check out five fashion formulas you can turn to on soggy March days. These influencer-approved combinations are guaranteed to see you through unpleasant forecasts in style.

Leather Weather

If you need to dress up for something in the midst of a grey and drizzly day, consider a long leather jacket. No, it’s not going to lock out the elements like a parka, but the material should still keep you relatively dry amid a milder storm. Take styling cues from the Los Angeles-based content creator Alyssa Coscarelli and team the luxe topper with tights and pumps. When the downfall is heavy, though, you may want to consider commuting in wellies and swapping in your heels later on.

Traditional Trench

With roots in the notoriously rainy Great Britain, this classic outerwear design is practically synonymous with wet weather. Most designs boast a water-repellant fabric (like gabardine) and cover up the majority of your outfit — so you want to put extra care into whatever bits of fabric do peek out. We suggest keeping the rest of your pieces equally timeless; try a white tee, dark denim, and a leather bag à la stylist and model Sylvie Mus.

Rubber Boots

We’ll happily go outside when it’s gloomy if it means we can stroll around in Chanel’s waterproof boots. Influencer Marianne Theodorsen paired the luxe footwear with a brown distressed leather jacket and straight-leg jeans, proving they look great with everyday pieces.

Hot Pants (Really)

Your pants can’t get wet if you’re not wearing any... right? That may have been Reese Blutstein’s mindset here. The Georgia-based influencer nixed trousers in favor of micro shorts, and opted for a rain-approved bomber jacket. Then, her knee-high leather boots provided some coverage to the bottom half of the outfit. (Tip: In the first half of the month, when the temperatures are still up and down, you may want to layer in a pair of sheer black tights.)

Stay Covered

An umbrella on a day of heavy precipitation is a no brainer, but picking a chic one should be, too. See-through is always a good way to go because it allows people to see the rest of your look — and makes it easier for one to navigate their way around busy streets. Fashion girl-about-town Nnenna Echem carries one here, which works perfectly with her pinstriped blazer, denim maxi skirt, and leather loafers.