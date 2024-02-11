If you’ve ever owned a cape, you know there’s something about the silhouette that makes you feel like a total badass. Perhaps it's because the piece is linked to fictional superheroes like Wonder Woman and Batgirl, who famously save the day in them. Or maybe it’s because the style looks incredibly cool flowing in the wind as you’re strolling down the street. Either way, if you’ve yet to experience the silhouette, you’ll certainly have your chance in six months or so, as the cape trend is ruling the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 runways. No, incorporating the piece into your cold-weather wardrobe next autumn won’t necessarily give you any supernatural powers, but I’d argue even something like a Trader Joe’s run will feel much more fun when rocking it.

Though they’re most often seen on outerwear, capes have taken on many forms over the past few days. The style first appeared at the Helmut Lang show, where a model looked oh-so fierce parading down the catwalk in a voluminous mini dress with the flowy detail tacked on the back. Similarly, Proenza Schouler attached the silhouette to a sleek leather midi. Then there was Marina Moscone, who took a rather unique (and cartoon-like) approach to the up-and-coming trend, teaming a black superhero-looking cape with a coordinating maxi dress.

(+) Helmut Lang Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Courtesy Of Proenza Schouler (+) Courtesy Of Marina Moscone INFO 1/3

Meanwhile, over at Prabal Gurung, the designer’s latest collection featured multiple capes — perhaps the most eye-catching being its high-shine silver jacket with black lining. Speaking of outerwear, the look was also spotted on a gray collared coat at Khaite’s show. And Anna Sui, too, joined in on the craze, presenting a short, boxy tweed poncho-esque topper.

(+) Prabal Gurung Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Courtesy Of Khaite (+) Anna Sui George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Though capes have been a major theme on the runways this week in New York, it’s no secret Kendall Jenner put the look on everyone’s radar late last year. In true Jenner fashion, the trendsetter was the first celebrity to wear Phoebe Philo’s long-awaited label, stepping out in early December donning a leather cape coat from its inaugural collection. Then, just a few days later, the 818 Tequila founder hit the streets in a beige trench version from Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

(+) BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Love it or hate it, capes are poised to be a key item in the closets of fashion insiders everywhere — just you wait and see.