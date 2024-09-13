Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Like clockwork, when fashion month commences, there are a few top models almost guaranteed to sashay down the catwalk of every major show — Winnie Harlow, Anok Yai, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and, of course, Paloma Elsesser. Named Model of the Year at the 2023 Fashion Awards, Elsesser is already taking the Spring/Summer 2025 season by storm, having been spotted at Michael Kors, Willy Chavaria, and Tory Burch thus far. And much like every runway regular, you’ll also catch Elsesser nailing cool off-duty style, whether she’s running to a show or a workout class.

“My go-to outfit formula is sticking with the basics, so a perfect jean paired with a sports bra and a button-up can take me so far,” the model, who has been a fixture in the fashion industry for nearly a decade, tells TZR. “It is guaranteed to look effortless every time while still being so comfortable.” Elsesser adds that feeling confident is a must when putting together ensembles. “I love to explore the boundaries of fashion, whether that’s pairing a look with an unexpected shoe or mixing patterns; I try to keep things playful and hope that my outfit can give people a glimpse into my personality.”

And because she’s constantly on-the-go, Elsesser knows the importance of having a handful of easy, no-fail pieces on standby. “When my schedule gets really chaotic, I want to be able to easily turn to a few items that make me feel amazing and can come together in a pinch,” she explains. One easy look, in particular, that she’s been wearing non-stop lately? The VSX catsuit from Victoria’s Secret. “It makes me feel incredibly sexy and is so versatile, plus it doesn’t get any easier than a one piece.”

Indeed, athleisure is a key part of the model’s off-the-clock wardrobe, which is why her latest partnership with Victoria’s Secret makes perfect sense. Elsesser fronted the brand’s campaign for the relaunch of its sports line, VSX, which dropped on Sept. 12. “Fitness is a major component of my mental health, and I try to incorporate some form of movement every day, so I love that this new collection was crafted for ease and luxurious support on the daily,” she notes. “Whether I’m going to the airport, taking a walk in my neighborhood, or putting together a comfy outfit for a busy day, there is something for every activity in this [line].”

Courtesy Of Victoria's Secret

Emulate Elsesser’s effortless everyday style with her wardrobe go-tos ahead. And don’t forget to look out for her on the runways this fashion month, as she’s bound to be everywhere.