The beauty of fashion month is that each of the four cities involved bring with them a different essence and POV. As the kick off, New York is often rife with the sleek and modern aesthetic its inhabitants have championed for decades. Like its global counterparts, NYC also brings its respective trends. The Spring/Summer 2025 season was no different. In fact, it felt like the week’s runways were fresher and more innovative than ever.

The buzziest trends of the season ranged from updates on old American codes, as seen in the plaid play at Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, to the whimsical takes on otherwise simplistic footwear, courtesy of the charm-like shoe embellishments featured at COS and Tory Burch. There were also more understated common themes that read very classic American, like the barrage of all-white outfits that dominated a good number of collections. The common thread is the bustling, energetic city these trends were created to thrive in.

It truly was no-holds-barred season, making anticipation for next spring higher than ever. And while the collections themselves won’t be up for grabs for months, you can certainly start leaning into the trends now. Ahead, see the six trends that were all over the NYFW runways.

Plaid Party

(+) Ralph Lauren WWD/Getty Images (+) Tommy Hilfiger Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Collina Strada Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

While picnic blanket-esque checks were seen across a number of runways — and isn’t exactly new for spring — it was the way the classic print was styled that felt particularly bold. Mismatched plaids were layered in interesting and unexpected ways, from the button-down shirts thrown over mini dresses at Ralph Lauren to the preppy capri-blouse combos seen at Tommy Hilfiger.

Sideswiped

(+) ALÄIA Courtesy of Aläia (+) Elena Velez WWD/Getty Images (+) Grace Ling Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Hot on the heels of the sheer trend that’s infiltrated the fashion realm over the past year, a sexy new look is coming in to steal its thunder. Asymmetrical dresses and skirts featuring dramatic, thigh-exposing side cuts were shown across a number of collections including Aläia, Elena Velez, and Grace Ling.

All White Everything

(+) Brandon Maxwell Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) 3.1 Phillip Lim Albert Urso/Getty Images (+) Theophilio Albert Urso/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Yes, wearing white before Labor Day is widely embraced tradition, but typically the blanc shade is worked in with denim or other equally seasonal hues. For Spring/Summer 2025, however, the neutral is coming in white hot, layered and worn in a complete monochromatic moment (as evidenced at Brandon Maxwell, Theophilio, 3.1 Phillip Lim) that reads both angelic and bold — depending on the separates you reach for.

On The Fringe

(+) Michael Kors WWD/Getty Images (+) Prabal Gurung Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Off-White JP Yim/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Fun and free-spirited textures entered the chat this season, particularly fringe and streamer-like finishes that appeared to take flight in the NYC wind. Michael Kors debuted straw-like fringe skirts at his celebrity-packed show, while Prabal Gurung brought the party via pastel pieces with tiny panel-like fringe that looked like confetti. Off-White also go in on the fun in softer, feathery-finished separates in earthy tones.

Twinkle Toes

(+) Tory Burch Courtesy of Tory Burch (+) COS Courtesy of COS INFO 1/2

Bag charms may be the accessory trend du jour at the moment, but they could be dethroned as the look travels south — to the feet. Brands debuted happy, festive footwear, adorned with embellishments. Tory Burch brought back its iconic Reva flat from the early aughts, famous for its oversized branded emblem at the toe. COS showed classic ballet flats with pom-pom topping, which Coach decked out distressed sneakers with toy trinkets like taxi cabs and pegasuses.

Orange You Cute?

(+) Tibi Courtesy of Tibi (+) Nanushka Courtesy of Nanushka INFO 1/2

Move over butter yellow, a bolder, less demure shade is coming to view. Orange, in all its varied shades showed up on runways from the soft cantaloupe hue at Tibi to the electric tangerine version at Nanushka.