Though the 22-year-old daughter of former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin may have gotten her start on the hit Bravo series, Amelia Gray Hamlin’s currently ruling the style scene one runway at a time. In fact, over the past few years, the model has been tapped by the industry’s biggest players, including Balenciaga, Diesel, Chanel, and Miu Miu (among many, many others). The Los Angeles native also isn’t afraid to push the envelope with her edgy off-duty style, cementing herself as a fashion star to keep close tabs on.

According to an interview with W Magazine in 2022, Hamlin, who currently has 1.5 million Instagram followers, has always set her sights on modeling — ever since she was five years old, to be precise. And in 2017, her wishes finally came true when she made her runway debut, opening and closing for Dennis Basso’s New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 show. Ever since, heavy hitters — such as the aforementioned designers — have cast the model in their latest presentations and photoshoots.

If you’re interesting in reading more about the industry’s new It girl, we’re breaking down everything we know about Hamlin below.

She Was Born On June 13, 2001

Hamlin was born on June 13, 2001, in Los Angeles. She has a 25-year-old older sister, Delilah Belle, who is also a model (she’s walked in shows like Alice + Olivia, Tommy Hilfiger, and Christian Cowan). She also has an older paternal half-brother, Dimitri Alexander.

She Moved To New York City For College

Rinna and Hamlin became empty nesters in 2019 when the model left Los Angeles and moved to New York City to study nutrition, wellness, and psychology at The New School. However, she eventually left school to pursue modeling full-time (which, you know, really seems to be working out in her favor). Hamlin currently still lives in the Big Apple, though according to a recent interview with Vogue France, the model is contemplating relocating to London.

She Launched A Collection With Boohoo

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

Modeling isn’t the only hat Hamlin wears — in 2021, she added designer to her growing list of achievements when she partnered with Boohoo on her first-ever capsule collection. Launched in the summer, the 40-piece lineup reflected the model’s style at the time, with plenty of breezy dresses and strappy swimsuits. “It's my first time really doing something like this, so it was an easier thing to navigate with the knowledge that I had of the brand,” she told People in 2021 about teaming up with the retailer. “It was a lot easier for me to work together with them and make something super cool.”

She’s Starring In Huge Campaigns

Last month, Hamlin fronted Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 global advertising campaign. “With her natural California warmth, Amelia Gray embodies the graceful, feminine glamour of this season’s sharply tailored statement pieces,” the press release said.

She’s also a Miu Miu girl. In June 2023, she was in the luxury fashion label’s “LIVE!” campaign, alongside other celebrities like Emma Corrin, Mia Goth, and Zaya Wade. “You already know how much I love you all.. thank you forever 🎀😚💖🩷🫧,” she shared on Instagram, posting the shoot. In addition to the two brands, Hamlin has also been recruited for various shoots by sought-after labels like Courrèges, Pucci, DKNY, and many more.

She’s On Every Major Runway

Courtesy Of Proenza Schouler

The Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Month was a real whirlwind for the emerging model. Perhaps you saw her face at big shows like Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, Courrèges, or Ann Demeulemeester? If you happened to miss her, you’ll surely get more chances to spot the 22-year-old in action on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways this month (she was already in the Proenza Schouler NYFW show last week, pictured above).