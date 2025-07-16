There’s nothing quite like escaping to Europe for the summer, even just for a few short days. Whether you’re hopping around the islands of Greece or basking in the sun in the French Riviera, the country is lively and aesthetically pleasing in equal measure, especially during the warm months. And, of course, the fashion is a part of the fun. Year after year, the style set never fails to show off their chicest European summer outfits, and this time around is no different.

Should you be vacationing in Europe this season, Federica Parruccini, a brand, talent, and communications strategist based in New York, is a wealth of knowledge in the fashion arena, having been born in Rome. Although she moved to the States at the age of six, she returns to the city every summer to visit her dad, who still resides there. “I’ve been living in lace this trip, [specifically] a white dress I picked up at the end of last summer and a long skirt from Reformation vintage,” Parruccini, who is currently in the Eternal City, tells TZR. “They’re those special pieces that work from beach to night without trying too hard.”

Meanwhile, stylist Danielle Cafiero, who often jets off to Europe (particularly Croatia) during the summer, suggests bringing along travel-ready linen sets. “You want to look for moisture-wicking fabrics in a lightweight linen that will stay dry on hot summer days and won’t wrinkle — they can also be worn as separates to create multiple looks,” she explains. Similarly, namesake designer Allina Liu, another frequent traveler, recommends a black cotton set. “I’d definitely grab it for a romantic dinner with my husband, overlooking the Seine … *swoon* a gal can dream,” she explains.

And don’t be afraid to go bold. Morgan Hutchinson, the founder of LA-based brand BURU, is spending her summer in Paris, Gothenburg, Stockholm, and Copenhagen, where she’s spotting an onslaught of colorful looks hitting the streets. “I always prefer experimenting over playing it safe, and I feel that happening all around me,” the expert says about her summer travels. “Honestly, when life feels heavy, a bit of color can go a long way to bring a dose of sunshine.”

Get further inspired by five European summer-approved outfits, ahead.

Print Perfect

Parruccini says it’s a Pucci summer. “It’s truly everywhere, from dresses and sarongs to bikinis and bags,” the consultant, who snagged this printed dress from the designer for her trip, says. Follow her lead and offset the patterned piece with black lace-up sandals and minimal jewelry.

It’s A Match

Heed Cafiero’s advice and pack a matching set for the excursion — linen and cotton are excellent in the heat. Consider a two-piece look in gingham, which happens to be a major print trend this summer. Or, if you’re hoping to pair the top or bottom with other separates, a cream set is the way to go. Wear sneakers for an afternoon exploring the area, and sandals or heels for dinner.

Monochromatic Moment

On those days you’re unsure about the itinerary, lean into a monochromatic outfit. This head-to-toe blue look, for instance, reads suitable for both a daytime outing and a night out. Just be sure to choose comfy flats in case you end up clocking in a lot of steps.

Ladylike Lace

From its breathable fabric to its dainty look, lace is a foolproof option for a stylish Euro summer. And while it may read dressy, the material can be toned down with an edgy crop top, as exhibited above. Round out the ensemble with on-trend toe ring sandals, and off you go.

Polka Dot It

Another print all over Europe this summer? Polka dots. Equal parts timeless and of-the-moment, the pattern easily goes from day to night. For extra intrigue, try pairing two different polka dot pieces, as seen here. And for your accessories? Stella Huang, the founder of emerging brand Affection Blvd, reaches for a spacious bag when she’s out sightseeing all day. “Our leather mesh bag strikes the perfect balance of style and practicality; it can hold my film camera, water bottle, lip liner, lipstick, wet wipes, sunglasses, and more,” she explains. You can’t go wrong with a straw style, either.