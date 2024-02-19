While there’s arguably always a place for sophisticated athleisure in one’s closet — i.e. access to pieces that work for the gym and drinks after — designers seem to be taking the category to the next level. For the Spring/Summer 2024 season, brands sent looks down the runway that went beyond your standard “fashion” leggings or sleek sneakers by way of whip-smart styling: think sweatshirts paired with patent leather (seen at Gucci) and slouchy athletic jackets atop handkerchief hem skirts (spotted at Louis Vuitton).

This seemingly miss-matched trend was one of my personal favorites this season as it offered a playful and smart way to rework my 2020-coded work-from-home staples. After all, there’s definitely something to be said right now about practical dressing in this new hybrid work world we live in — but that doesn’t mean we want to be boring! The sense of surprise and delight that comes with combining casual sporty silhouettes with their exact opposites lends itself to a certain purposefully effortless aesthetic (aka what all fashion people strive for).

I’m updating my closet to include a few such perfectly imperfect pairings inspired by the choice runway combinations below. Follow along and invest in a nice piece of loungewear that will accompany your dressier tops or grab a new statement item that will bring your go-to joggers up a few notches. Either way? It’s definitely sweats season.

Sweatshirt + Leather Skirt

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This season’s Gucci collection was a masterclass in combining real-world essentials and luxe party items. Upstyling a classic grey zip-up with a sleek leather midi skirt feels equally elevated and interesting. I have a beloved zip-up that will definitely be getting the Gucci treatment, and (of course) working in some luxe accessories can’t hurt.

Sporty Jacket + Flowy Skirt

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

One of my favorite styling moments was this variety-inspired topper and flowing midi. The oversized belt on top makes the whole shebang feel intentional but still very chill. Finish off the look with a practical pump and a kitschy shoulder bag — two wardrobe musts in my book.

Strapless Top + Gym Shorts

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Long gym shorts are a quintessential cool-girl trend, but styling them with a strapless top somehow just made them cooler. This uncommon pairing is at the top of my “trends to try” list. To put my own stamp on the look, I would add in a simple tennis bracelet, a geometric bag, and a statement mule.

Leather Blouse + Leggings

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

A whole host of labels sent capri leggings down the catwalk last season. To keep the silhouette feeling modern and chic — and not summer camp in 1998 — it’s imperative to wear them with ultra-polished extras. Let this leather blouse look featuring bright white heels and chunky jewelry lead the way.

Corset Top + Sweatpants

Courtesy of Vetements

A bustier shape is guaranteed to make any stay-home pant going out-ready, and sweats are no exception. Let the lingerie-esque style take centerstage by keeping the rest of your selections simple, like a an oversized bomber, lady bag, and aviator shades.