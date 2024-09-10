Tory Burch hosted quite the pool party on Monday night. Guests — think fashion industry insiders and celebrities like Michelle Williams, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lola Tung, and Elizabeth Olsen — spent their evening at Brooklyn’s Domino Sugar Refinery, where the walls and floors featured vintage-esque aqua-colored tiles. Hot on the heels of the Paris Olympics, athleticwear-inspired silhouettes were a throughline in the namesake designer’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. “The synchronicity of movement and form. This collection began with the essence of sport: power and grace, precision and freedom,” the show notes read.

This athleisure aesthetic — which the cult-favorite designer champions with her line Tory Sport, a performance active collection she dropped in 2015 — came to life via full-coverage one-piece swimwear, complete with a swimmer motif on the top corner. These doubled as bodysuits, worn alongside slouchy trousers with a drawstring waist — a cool, effortless look an athlete may don after morning practice. Form-fitting ribbed knitwear also arrived in droves on the catwalk, seen in striped patterns and gauzy, see-through materials.

This isn’t to say every piece exuded a sporty feel. Elsewhere in the collection, textured knee-length skirts boasted metal wires, making the waists slightly flare out. And then there were the soon-to-be-everywhere dresses. As you may know, numbers in recent collections have gone viral — specifically, SS23’s sunny yellow mirrorwork style, which seemed to be plucked straight from How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and the futuristic bright pink look in the SS24 line, a piece beloved by Hailey Bieber. This time around, it likely won’t be any different, as the high-shine latex frocks, complete with ladylike ruffles from the waist down, have all the makings of a celebrity-favorite look.

Perhaps the most surprising turn of events? Burch breathed new life into the Reva flat, a style that launched her to sartorial stardom almost 20 years ago. “‘I never thought I’d be famous for a shoe,’ my mother Reva said when our ballet debuted in 2006. Now it’s back. I love you, mom. You are divine and sublime. xx Tory,” the show notes read. The new version has subtle but noticeable changes, such as a wider toe and cutout logo T-shaped hardware. The namesake designer also introduced her hallmark silhouette in a mule form, a style bound to capture the hearts of fashion girls everywhere. From there, the rest of the accessories — a few key styles being the alien-like earrings and circular bags with Burch’s now-signature pierced detail — toed the lines between playful and polished.

Below, take in all the best moments from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment

WWD/Getty Images

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment

Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment