(Celebrity)
Yet Again, Michael Kors Had The Most Star-Studded Guest List At NYFW
Thanks to Lindsay Lohan, Kerry Washington, and more.
In case you’re new to the New York Fashion Week scene, you should know an impressive celebrity turnout isn’t guaranteed for every runway show. Yes, the Big Apple is crawling with A-listers right now, however, not every front-row is star-studded. Except for Michael Kors, that is. Since its launch in 1981, the storied atelier has garnered an impressive lineup of celebrity clientele — one that’s only broadened throughout the years. And on September 10, Michael Kors maintained its celeb-approved reputation with its Spring/Summer 2025 presentation thanks to Kerry Washington, Shailene Woodley, Mindy Kaling, and Lindsay Lohan (just to name a few).
On the fifth day of NYFW, the Hollywood set trickled into Hudson Yards a few blocks west of the Garment District. Before the late afternoon show began, stars paused outside the venue for a quick photo op. Washington was one of the first guests to arrive. She approved the elongated shorts trend in an Olivia Pope-inspired suit set courtesy of Michael Kors, of course. Olympic champion, Suni Lee also styled long shorts in a timeless heather gray shade. Shortly after the Scandal alum’s entrance, Lohan started her step-and-repeat in a monochromatic gray slip dress and a matching coat. From there, Waterhouse matched the Freaky Friday actor’s sartorial energy in an equally-striking pink fur coat overtop a see-through sheath dress. Overall, the dresscode was half business-core, half luxe evening-wear — a signature blend for Michael Kors.
But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity outfits from the Michael Kors ‘S/S 25 show.
Kerry Washington
The day after Washington attended the Kering’s 3rd annual Caring For Women dinner (in Balenciaga, no less), the actor popped up in Hudson Yards. She brought her A-game in a fitted black blazer, coordinating knee-length shorts, and pointy pumps. Then, she swapped a sleek button-down with a timeless diamond necklace.
Lindsay Lohan
Given Lohan frequently sports Michael Kors Collection pieces in her everyday rotation, it comes as no surprise that the icon was present at the ‘S/S 2025 show. The multi-hyphenate looked effortlessly glam in a charmeuse slip dress underneath a faux fur-embellished coat, both from Michael Kors. For her accessories, she chose ankle booties and the Gwenyth Leather Shoulder bag also from the eponymous designer.
Mindy Kaling
The Office star delivered major autumnal inspo in a wool double-breasted coat dress and peep-toe mules courtesy of Michael Kors.
Suki Waterhouse
The singer embraced her penchant for pastel shades in a see-through midi dress topped with sequin floral embroidery. Then, she upped the dramatic ante with the aforementioned faux feather coat overtop and nude ankle-strap heels.
Mary J. Blige
Blige went a sportier route with her OOTD as she styled a sequin hoodie, white jeans, and thigh-high boots all from Michael Kors Collection. She broke up her MK streak with Chanel’s top-flap shoulder bag.
Shailene Woodley
For those who need some courage to white after Labor Day, look no further than Woodley’s white-on-white combo. The Divergent star’s enviable ensemble featured a chunky turtleneck overtop a chic slip dress, both Michael Kors selections.
Barbara Palvin
While she’s usually on the runway, this time Palvin was in the front row — dressed in a slew of Michael Kors numbers. She paired a zip-up tank with a side slitted pencil skirt as well as black accessories.
Olivia Wilde
Ever the sheer enthusiast, Wilde arrived at the Michael Kors soirée in a see-through lace midi dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Slingback heels and a matching clutch added a classic finish to her final ‘fit.
Suni Lee
The Olympic gymnast has been booked and busy this NYFW. Michael Kors marked her fifth show so far, following Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Brandon Maxwell, and Tory Burch. She looked every bit a fashion week pro in a gray shorts set and complementary accents.
Chloe Fineman
The Saturday Night Live actor got the sheer memo from Wilde and Waterhouse and chose a see-through metallic midi dress alongside monochromatic flats.
Nina Dobrev
Even though Dobrev is still recovering from a biking injury, she attended the Michael Kors presentation without her crutches, and in a sequin-covered coat dress, no less.
Tina Leung
The fashion muse shimmered in a rose gold mini dress which matched her pastel pink slicked-back bun.
Nicky Hilton
Paris Hilton’s sister waved to fans before the Michael Kors show and showcased her cargo-inspired midi skirt.