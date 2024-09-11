In case you’re new to the New York Fashion Week scene, you should know an impressive celebrity turnout isn’t guaranteed for every runway show. Yes, the Big Apple is crawling with A-listers right now, however, not every front-row is star-studded. Except for Michael Kors, that is. Since its launch in 1981, the storied atelier has garnered an impressive lineup of celebrity clientele — one that’s only broadened throughout the years. And on September 10, Michael Kors maintained its celeb-approved reputation with its Spring/Summer 2025 presentation thanks to Kerry Washington, Shailene Woodley, Mindy Kaling, and Lindsay Lohan (just to name a few).

On the fifth day of NYFW, the Hollywood set trickled into Hudson Yards a few blocks west of the Garment District. Before the late afternoon show began, stars paused outside the venue for a quick photo op. Washington was one of the first guests to arrive. She approved the elongated shorts trend in an Olivia Pope-inspired suit set courtesy of Michael Kors, of course. Olympic champion, Suni Lee also styled long shorts in a timeless heather gray shade. Shortly after the Scandal alum’s entrance, Lohan started her step-and-repeat in a monochromatic gray slip dress and a matching coat. From there, Waterhouse matched the Freaky Friday actor’s sartorial energy in an equally-striking pink fur coat overtop a see-through sheath dress. Overall, the dresscode was half business-core, half luxe evening-wear — a signature blend for Michael Kors.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity outfits from the Michael Kors ‘S/S 25 show.

Kerry Washington

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The day after Washington attended the Kering’s 3rd annual Caring For Women dinner (in Balenciaga, no less), the actor popped up in Hudson Yards. She brought her A-game in a fitted black blazer, coordinating knee-length shorts, and pointy pumps. Then, she swapped a sleek button-down with a timeless diamond necklace.

Lindsay Lohan

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Given Lohan frequently sports Michael Kors Collection pieces in her everyday rotation, it comes as no surprise that the icon was present at the ‘S/S 2025 show. The multi-hyphenate looked effortlessly glam in a charmeuse slip dress underneath a faux fur-embellished coat, both from Michael Kors. For her accessories, she chose ankle booties and the Gwenyth Leather Shoulder bag also from the eponymous designer.

Mindy Kaling

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment

The Office star delivered major autumnal inspo in a wool double-breasted coat dress and peep-toe mules courtesy of Michael Kors.

Suki Waterhouse

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The singer embraced her penchant for pastel shades in a see-through midi dress topped with sequin floral embroidery. Then, she upped the dramatic ante with the aforementioned faux feather coat overtop and nude ankle-strap heels.

Mary J. Blige

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Blige went a sportier route with her OOTD as she styled a sequin hoodie, white jeans, and thigh-high boots all from Michael Kors Collection. She broke up her MK streak with Chanel’s top-flap shoulder bag.

Shailene Woodley

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

For those who need some courage to white after Labor Day, look no further than Woodley’s white-on-white combo. The Divergent star’s enviable ensemble featured a chunky turtleneck overtop a chic slip dress, both Michael Kors selections.

Barbara Palvin

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

While she’s usually on the runway, this time Palvin was in the front row — dressed in a slew of Michael Kors numbers. She paired a zip-up tank with a side slitted pencil skirt as well as black accessories.

Olivia Wilde

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Ever the sheer enthusiast, Wilde arrived at the Michael Kors soirée in a see-through lace midi dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Slingback heels and a matching clutch added a classic finish to her final ‘fit.

Suni Lee

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

The Olympic gymnast has been booked and busy this NYFW. Michael Kors marked her fifth show so far, following Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Brandon Maxwell, and Tory Burch. She looked every bit a fashion week pro in a gray shorts set and complementary accents.

Chloe Fineman

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live actor got the sheer memo from Wilde and Waterhouse and chose a see-through metallic midi dress alongside monochromatic flats.

Nina Dobrev

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though Dobrev is still recovering from a biking injury, she attended the Michael Kors presentation without her crutches, and in a sequin-covered coat dress, no less.

Tina Leung

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion muse shimmered in a rose gold mini dress which matched her pastel pink slicked-back bun.

Nicky Hilton

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment

Paris Hilton’s sister waved to fans before the Michael Kors show and showcased her cargo-inspired midi skirt.