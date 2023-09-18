While over-the-knee boots have ebbed and flowed in popularity, one can’t deny the silhouette is leading the 2023 footwear pack. On the catwalks last winter, for example, heavy hitters like Bottega Veneta, Chloé, and Hermès zeroed in on the tall look. Another sign the style is on the rise? Beyoncé is almost strictly wearing custom-made OTK designs on her Renaissance World Tour. And according to next season’s collections at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, over-the-knee boots won’t be exiting the chat anytime soon. Indeed, the look is about to get even more popular in the coming months, so begin planning your outfits accordingly.

One of the first over-the-knee boot sightings was at Mark Fast, where models waltzed down the runway in sky-high stilettos splashed with subdued black and white shades. On the maximalist end of the sartorial spectrum, KNWLS and David Koma both leaned into colorful, joy-sparking styles; KNWLS’ offerings ran the gamut from minty green to tomato red, while the latter label focused on neons, such as bright purple and Barbiecore pink.

In addition to the catwalks, the transitional boot is a fixture on the streets of London as well. Naturally, the style was a sought-after choice for showgoers at David Koma, who, as mentioned, is no stranger to the look. One guest styled her purple pair alongside a coordinating ruffled mini dress, as seen below. Meanwhile, another fashion girl opted for a high-shine black pair, which she wore with a bright green feathery number for the show.

If over-the-knee boots have struck a chord with you (same), relish in all the sleek styles spotted at LFW below. Allow these looks to be your ultimate source of outfit inspiration this fall and winter.

KNWLS

If cool-girl brand KNWLS endorses a style, it’s safe to assume it’ll become buzzy in no time. (Remember the label’s printed sets beloved by Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski?) KNWLS’ take on the boot silhouette came in the form of super slouchy leather pieces fashioned with grandiose silver hardware across the toe area. The celebrity-approved label teamed the shoes with enticing ready-to-wear, including teeny-tiny miniskirts, asymmetric dresses, and fur-trimmed vests.

David Koma

Over-the-knee boots got a vibrant and bold makeover at David Koma. Bright and skin-tight, these pairs will surely resonate with the audacious fashion folks out there. This season, try leveling up your OTK outfit by pairing the boots with an equally vivid leather jacket or a form-fitting dress à la Koma.

Mark Fast

With its pared-back shades and understated silhouettes, Mark Fast’s iterations of the style erred on the more minimalist side. However, this provided the perfect balance to the brand’s more fearless ready-to-wear pieces. Here, one model donned a black pair of OTKs alongside a fringe-y lime green top and asymmetric miniskirt, whereas another’s boot was accompanied by a cutout, high-slit number.