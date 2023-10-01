There’s no debate: October is truly unmatched. It’s spooky season! It’s prime apple-picking season! And on the heels of fashion month, it’s a time when the style crowd pulls out all the sartorial stops with their outfits. Indeed, we just witnessed an onslaught of alluring trends on and off the runways these past few weeks, many of which you can begin exploring right now, like mixing untraditional shades (a favorite amongst Italian designers) and pushing one sleeve down to expose your shoulder (which was everywhere in Paris). And should you need further style inspiration, we’re here to assist: TZR has pulled together a look for every day this month so you’ll never run short on ideas.

A good first step in planning? Peek at your schedule to see what types of activities are on the docket. Say, for starters, your group of friends is going on a weekend jaunt somewhere woodsy towards the end of the month. If that’s the case, you’ll need to pack several outdoor essentials, including puffer vests, turtleneck knits, and hiking boots. Or maybe you plan on hanging back home, where you’ll spend your weekends catching up with an old roommate over dinner and seeing a neighbor at your local coffee shop. For these occasions, cool, casual pieces like a quilted jacket and stirrup leggings will be in heavy rotation.

Scroll ahead for more outfits (31, to be precise) worth recreating this month.

Top It Off

ICYMI: Polo tops have made quite the comeback in recent years. Give the notoriously preppy staple a romantic vibe via ballet flats.

Bold Bottoms

Wake up your fall wardrobe with punchy purple separates. You’ll have some extra pep in your step while wearing the look out and about, especially if you opt for vibrant sneakers, too.

Stick To Stripes

Trust us: A striped sweater never (ever) disappoints during the fall months. Team the top with jeans, a maxi skirt — virtually anything works.

Untraditional Shapes

This fall, trade in your structured square-shaped bag for a round, slouchy style. The up-and-coming silhouette is playful yet still practical (i.e., there’s plenty of room for your everyday necessities).

Fluffy Outerwear

When it’s not quite cold enough to pull out a toasty puffer jacket, a fuzzy fleece is the next best thing. Should you wish to wear it to the office, a slip skirt and kitten heels will dress up the piece.

Not Your Average Flats

Love or hate it, square-toe silhouettes are reigning supreme this fall. Down to give the look a whirl? Start with an understated flat.

Dressed-Up Denim

Instead of stepping out in your trusty washed-out blue jeans again, switch things up by opting for a dark indigo pair. The option acts as a blank canvas for vibrant outerwear and knits.

Funky Fur

Will fuzzy bucket hats be a hit again this season? All signs point to yes. So why not join in on the fun via a striking green topper?

Trusty Trench

A trench coat is considered timeless for a reason — fashion girls make it their wardrobe staple year after year. It works particularly well with equally timeless silhouettes, like a grey sweater and denim.

Flower Power

If you’re stuck on what to wear to a party, go for a slinky rosette-adorned top. The coveted detail is romantic and playful in equal measure.

Cool Jewels

When in doubt, glam up your outfit with the help of a high-shine statement earring. Might we recommend an elegant gold drop style?

High-Quality Quilt

A quilted jacket is cool, cozy, and almost like wearing your comforter outdoors. And best of all, it can be styled with everything, from dresses to leggings to jeans.

A+ Accents

Those who lean into romantic dressing, take notes: Cute hair bows are an easy way to make a look more feminine.

All Dressed Up

For those who love wearing dresses year-round, go for a knit maxi this month, as the look will provide coverage and warmth. Top off the outfit with a long duster, and you’re set.

It’s Giving Academia

Don’t let your miniskirts collect dust this season! The trick to wearing them on chilly days is layering tights into the look.

Precious Cargo

Roomy pockets, relaxed fit, versatility — there’s a lot to love about cargo pants. Make yours more polished by combining with a blazer.

Preppy Plaid

A foolproof 9-to-5 piece, a blazer can be styled in so many different ways. One intriguing approach to the jacket? To couple it with a sporty hoodie and flashy metallic skirt.

Best Belts

Your accessories needn’t always be hyper-functional. For example, a chunky belt over an otherwise mundane outfit doesn’t do much else besides offer some much-needed flair.

Leather Weather

Sure, you may only have one or two days in October that call for shorts, but it’s not a bad idea to be prepared with a leather option. And if there’s a chance the temps will drop while you’re out and about? Throw a pair of tights or knee-high socks in your bag.

Sleek Suede

Swap out your black leather carryall in favor of a brown suede bag. As shown above, the piece looks great with everyday basics.

Cozy & Colorful

Nothing — and we mean nothing — beats a snug oversized sweater on brisk days. Boost your mood by reaching for a bright, bold version.

Go Long

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: plaid season. (*Jumps for joy.*) Meaning? Don’t wait another second to rock a tartan print midi.

Heels Made For Walking

You don’t intend to break up with your pumps anytime soon, and that’s fine! But instead of a skinny stiletto, perhaps slip into slingback heels. You’ll be happy you did so if your afternoon is chockful of meetings and errands.

Next-Level Necklace

Give your everyday dainty jewelry a day off and instead pull out a statement style, like an eye-catching pendant necklace.

Mesmerizing Metallics

Need to make a neutral look slightly more... saucy? Say no more: The metallic boots will see you through.

Spooky Szn

Those who wait until the last minute to assemble a Halloween costume (present!), listen up. Team black gloves with a little black dress, and you’re suddenly Audrey Hepburn. Easy peasy, right?

Ready For Nature

Who says you can’t wear a dress on an outdoor excursion? Step into a pair of sneakers, and you’re ready to take to the trails.

Friday Night Out

Go all out for your next night on the town by slipping into a sheer skirt and oversized blazer.

Dress It Up

A high-shine loafer makes a pared-back sweatershirt and jeans combination feel more considered.

LWD, Anyone?

Little white dresses were a major trend on the runways this month, and we predict the style will be everywhere soon. If you’re on board, couple your iteration with a croc-embossed boot.

Buh-Bye Bottoms

Are you down to dabble in the no-pants trend? If yes, glitzy underwear is the most luxe take on the polarizing look.