In my opinion, there are two types of dressers in the fashion industry: First, those who revel in the weird intricacies of putting clothing together. They work wardrobe magic like turning scarfs into tops, and tops into skirts, and somehow manage to make the whole undertaking look effortless and cool. Then, there are people like me who also want to look effortless and cool, but really have no time or desire to fuss around trial and error in front of the mirror every morning. We rely on easy, very specific outfit formulas to get ready, with a few key pieces doing the heavy lifting. My favorites of the moment? Duster cardigans and coats.

Easy and elegant, dusters date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when men and women would wear them to protect their regular clothes from — you guessed it — dust. They also had a star turn in the early aughts, in open weave crochet, as *the* thing to throw over bootcut denim and a cami (see: the Olsen twins in So Little Time... IYKYK). And now the floor-length silhouette is back for another round of fun in the form of maxi coats and big, cozy cardigans. They’re everywhere from the fall runways (I particularly love the statement print pieces at Dries Van Noten) to fashion girl Instagram, and now my closet as well.

Ahead, I’ve gathered nine styles I plan to throw over various iterations of my jeans and T-shirts uniform all fall — keep scrolling to shop my picks.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.