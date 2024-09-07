It was off to the stables for the fashion set as well as celebs like Laura Dern, H.E.R, Kacey Musgraves, and even Jill Biden who made their way to Bridgehampton for Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. And what better way to kick off New York Fashion Week than to celebrate the designer, the ultimate New Yorker, with a night full of classic American glamour and the quintessential sportiness Lauren is known for?

The evening truly did not disappoint. Between the idyllic sunset, equestrian venue, and later, a dinner of burgers and martinis in a full recreation of the brand’s famed NYC restaurant, The Polo Bar, it was a dream to live in the Ralph Lauren world, even if just for one night. Even the runway show itself, which took place at Khalily Stables, was strictly A-list. Supermodel royalty Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington walked, and the show included an array of looks from Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label and Polo Ralph Lauren for men, women, and children. Ultimately, the overall vibe was exactly what people want from the nearly 60-year-old label: optimism, ease, and clothes that represent the fluidity of living a multi-faceted life.

The show kicked off with beachside looks meant for breezy days by the water followed by evening cocktail and black tie affairs. Campbell perfectly embodied coastal luxury in a casually knotted t-shirt paired with an intricately beaded skirt, a look that oozed confidence and effortless glam.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In a Sept 6 Instagram post, the model noted Lauren’s impact on her modeling career and his significant role in opening the doors for diversity in fashion, furthering his legacy as an American icon and true trailblazer.

“From my first show with you in 1988 to the last in 1997, you have always been a gentleman, a friend, and someone who’s always been supportive of not only my career but the culture,” says Campbell of Lauren in her caption. “I’ll always appreciate what you did by including me in the Ralph Lauren and Polo campaigns — with Tyson Beckford. It was the first time two Black models appeared in one ad in America. That was groundbreaking, and it opened so many doors for us and others who came after.”

Continuing the beachy aesthetic was the evening wear, specifically an ombre gown, reminiscent of shimmering ocean waters that can go from shallow to deep in an instant. Crisp, lightweight suiting was also prominent via a cream pinstriped set that added Lauren’s quintessential menswear moment into the mix. Indeed, a well tailored suit is the personification of the Ralph Lauren brand, deeply embedded in the brand’s DNA since its early years.

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) INFO 1/2

Another signature, the polo, was featured in a vibrant multi-colored grid-like pattern that read very fresh for spring and summer. An equally colorful patchwork plaid skirt paired with a striped bralette and denim jacket was pure Americana bliss.

Ahead, see TZR highlights from the show, which was the perfect celebration and embodiment of the American icon.